Prep football: Players to watch in the North Bay League, Vine Valley Athletic League and Coastal Mountain Conference in 2023

Who is expected to make an impact on the high school gridiron this year?|
GUS MORRIS AND KIENAN O'DOHERTY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 15, 2023, 8:00PM

The start of the high school football season is just days away. In a little over a week, teams in Sonoma County and beyond will begin their 2023 campaigns with the first of several nonleague contests.

As the season nears, The Press Democrat is rolling out preseason stories, features and more starting this week.

We begin with players to watch from each of the 17 teams in our area, which includes the North Bay League Oak and Redwood Divisions, the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Central Leagues I-III. Keep an eye out for individual team previews later this week.

Without further ado, here are a few players to keep an eye on this fall.

NBL-Oak

Analy

WR/DB Logan Mitchell; 6-foot-1, 170 lbs.; Sr.

-Had 47 receptions for 834 yards and seven TDs as a junior. Missed four games due to injury.

RB/WR Ben Stewart; 5-8, 160; Sr.

-39 carries, 197 yards, one receiving TD in six games.

LB Quinn Roan; 6-3, 180; Sr.

-Returning Second Team All-League outside linebacker

Also keep an eye on: LB Lincoln Johnson, Sr.; WR/DB Wade Lewis, Sr.; WR/S Corbin Drake, Sr.; DB Andrew Salgado, Sr.; OL/DL Xavier Mann, Sr.; OL/DL Mason Niel, Sr.; OL/DL Ioan Ramos, Sr.; LB Trent Montiel, Sr.; Gitano DePaola, Jr.

Cardinal Newman

DE Jesse Myers; 6-3, 230; Jr.

-Returning First Team All-State and All-League defensive end. Had 49 total tackles and nine sacks as a sophomore

TE Santiago Adan; 6-3, 220; Sr.

-Returning First Team All-League tight end. Had 12 catches for 106 yards and two TDs in nine games as a junior.

WR/RB/LB Zack Homan; 6-0, 200; Sr.

-Returning Second Team All-League inside linebacker. Had 62 total tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception on defense. Also had 20 catches for 189 yards and five TDs on offense.

Also keep an eye on: RB/DB Jamari Gentry, Jr.; QB/OL Matt Hilden, Sr.; QB Jayson Colter, Jr.; WR Jonah Bertoli, So.; WR/DB Kenyon Hanlon-Strane, Sr.; LB Jasper Kemp, Sr.; DE Jimmy McKenzie, Jr.; DE Aidan Woods, Sr.; RB/LB Zach Raia, Jr.; WR/DB Zion Cargill, Fr.; OL/DL Devon Bertoli, So.; RB/LB Jasper Kemp, Sr.; RB/LB Sam Valenti, Sr.

Montgomery

WR/LB Izeyah Wright; 6-4, 205; Sr.

-Freak athlete, holds offers from Colorado State, Fresno State and San Jose State.

QB Bobby McGovern; 6-2, 190; Sr.

-Strong athlete, also stars in basketball.

WR/DB Kristopher Adams; 6-0, 140; Sr.

-Quick, talented defender who’s entering his second year playing football.

Also keep an eye on: WR/DB Ay-dehn Presler, Sr.; RB Quentin Perez, Jr.; OL/DL Joaquin Chavez, Sr.; OL/DL Alfonso Ortega, Sr.; OL/DL Donovan Patterson, Sr.; RB/S Emasi Rabukawaqa, Sr.

Rancho Cotate

QB Jacob Pruitt; 5-10, 165; Sr.

-Returning NBL-Oak Back of the Year. Passed for 927 yards, nine TDs and two interceptions and ran for 645 yards with 12 TDs in six games as a starter.

RB/WR Tupotu Hale; 5-9, 154; Sr.

-Returning First Team All-League running back. Ran for team-high 687 yards with nine touchdowns as a junior.

LB Eric Rodriguez; 5-10, 170; Jr.

-Returning Second Team All-League outside linebacker. Had 53 total tackles (37 assisted, 18 solo) as a sophomore.

Also keep an eye on: WR/RB Geovanny Ortiz, Sr.; LB Erick Rodriguez, Jr.; LB Adam Raines, Sr.; WR Giovanni Martinez, Sr.; OL/DL Diego Rosales, Sr.; OL/DL Giovanni Calleja, Sr.; OL/DL Xavier Uli, Sr.; TE/RB/DB John McClellan, So.

Santa Rosa

QB Nolan Bankston, Sr.

-Passed for 882 yards with seven TDs and two interceptions. Ran for 303 yards with three TDs.

TE Talan Patrick; 5-11, 160; Sr.

-Returning Second Team All-League outside linebacker. Had 28 total tackles, 13 receptions for 147 yards and a TD along with 57 rushing yards and a TD.

RB/DL Adan Lemus, Sr.

-Led team with 64 total tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks as a junior.

Also keep an eye on: WR/S Cooper Lee, Sr.; RB Michael Mendoza, Sr.; OL/DL Iverson Toleafoa, Sr.

Windsor

WR/DB Hayden Anderson; 6-1, 190; Jr.

-Returning NBL-Oak MVP. Totaled 1,550 yards and 22 total touchdowns on offense with four interceptions and two blocked field goals on defense. Three-star prospect with eight Division I offers.

WR/DB Ananias Walker; 6-1, 190; Sr.

-Transfer from Rancho Cotate, returning First Team All-League defensive back. Had 26 receptions for 474 yards and five TDs on offense, two interceptions and one recovered fumble with 36 total tackles on defense. Three-star prospect with eight Division I offers.

QB Judson Anderson; 6-2, 215; Sr.

-Passed for 1,766 yards with 20 TDs and seven interceptions, rushed for 238 yards with five TDs.

RB Wyatt Morris; 5-10, 186; Jr.

-Second Team All-League running back. Ran for 754 yards with six TDs and had 105 receiving yards.

RB Max McFerren, Sr.

-Returning First Team All-League running back. Ran for 283 yards with three TDs and had 10 receptions for 122 yards and two TDs.

WR/DB Gunnar Erickson; 5-10, 160; Sr.

-Returning First Team All-League defensive back and wide receiver. Had 27 receptions for 449 yards and three TDs on offense with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries on defense.

Also keep an eye on: RB/DL Ricky Campos, Sr.; RB Dom Morris, Sr.; WR/DB Kienan McAlister, Sr.; WR/DB Joseph Campbell, Sr.; DB August Kingwell, Sr.; TE/LB Jacob Byrn, Jr.; K Kailer Behrens; WR/DB Joseph Smith, Sr.; OL/DL Grant Michnevich, Sr.; OL/DL Brian Davis, Jr.; OL/DL TJ Allen, Jr.; OL/DL Lonzo Arterberry, Sr.

NBL-Redwood

Healdsburg

OL/DL Alexis Gonzales, Sr.

-Four-year varsity player who is a returning First Team All-League offensive lineman.

WR/MLB Nova Perrill II; 6-0, 180; Jr.

-Skilled wideout who can also have great cover speed as a middle linebacker.

WR/OLB/CB Alexander Harms; 5-10, 165; So.

Swiss army knife sort who can plug into many different positions. Good eye for the ball on routes.

Also keep an eye on: WR Hayden Mariani, So,; DB Austin Collins, Sr.

Maria Carrillo

RB Wyatt Olsen; 5-8, 173; Sr.

-Gets the starting nod at running back this year. Returning Second Team All-League.

OL Noah Lane; 6-4, 190; Sr.

-Returning First Team All-League selection as a lineman.

DB Nehemiah Holiday; 6-0, 178; Sr.

-Returning First Team All-League selection. Had 27½ tackles, one for loss, and two interceptions as a junior.

DL Domenic Kayed; 6-1, 175; Sr.

-Returning First Team All-League selection as a defensive lineman. Had 49 tackles, nine for loss, and 10 sacks as a junior.

Also keep an eye on: QB Cooper Bluestone, So.; OL/DL Vitauts Vanags, Sr.; RB/OLB Beau Gleeson, Sr.

Piner

QB Matt Erickson, Sr.

-Returning First Team All-League selection at quarterback. Passed for 1900 yards on 175 completions. Tossed 24 touchdowns.

WR Jaden Hernandez; 5-10, 150; Jr.

-Returning Second Team All-League selection at wide receiver. Had 669 yards receiving on 48 catches with 11 touchdowns.

RB/LB Jose Sanchez, Sr.

-Returning First Team All-League selection at inside linebacker, and a Second Team All-League selection at running back. Had 699 all-purpose yards offensively, while racking up 72 total tackles on the defense.

Also keep an eye on: WR/CB Apollo Pereira, Jr.; OL Antoneo Nevarez, Sr.; OL/DL Conal Moran; Jr.

St. Vincent

WR/DB Malcom Rooks; 5-11, 150; Sr.

-Returning Second Team All-League selection as a defensive back. Racked up 45 total tackles, 25 of which were solo. Had two interceptions.

WR/DB Tye Nickens; 6-0, 175; Jr.

-Returning Second Team All-League selection as a wide receiver. Caught 13 passes for 324 yards. 24 total tackles as a defensive back.

OL/DL Nour Elbelisy; 6-1, 265; Sr.

-Returning Second Team All-League selection on the defensive line.

OL/DL Rob Rooks; 6-2, 250; Jr.

-Returning First Team All-League selection at offensive and defensive line. Had 23 solo tackles and 45 total.

Also keep an eye on: WR Jack Davis, Sr.; OL/DL Jack Olyphant, Sr.; WR/OLB/DB Nico Antonini, Sr.; QB Gabe Casanovas, Jr.; LB Dylan Brown, Sr.; OL/DL CJ Perez, So.

Ukiah

WR/OLB Jaxon Page; 6-5, 180; Sr.

-Tall, athletic wideout with great hands who has become a refined route runner. Should be a top target with the departure of Marcus Fenk.

WR/OLB Shay Parrish; 5-10, 165; Sr.

-Tough runner who thrives on contact. Returning First Team All-League selection at linebacker.

OL/DL Elijah Ram, Sr.

-Super physical and athletic lineman who will lead the Wildcat front. Returning Second Team All-League selection as a lineman.

Also keep an eye on: MLB Robbie Henderson, Sr.; OL/DL Toddy Ramos, Sr.

VVAL

Casa Grande

OL/DL Kodi Cornelius; 6-1, 290; Sr.

-Returning VVAL Lineman of the Year. Finished with 76 total tackles last year, and five sacks. Currently sits with multiple Division I offers.

LB Matt Reilly; 6-3, 175; Sr.

-Returning First Team All-League honoree. Accumulated 106 total tackles last season, as well as three interceptions.

QB Danny Mercado; 5-11, 180; Jr.

-Athletic, strong-armed quarterback who will take the reins under center. Replaces First Team All-League QB Wyatt Abramson.

Also keep an eye on: WR Clint Rea; Sr.; RB Zach Herrera; Sr.; OL AJ Ferrando, Sr.; LB Talon Tudisco, Sr.; WR/OLB Andrew Antonio, Sr.

Petaluma

DE London Sundell; 6-4, 225; Sr.

-Returning VVAL Defensive Player of the Year. Had 61 total tackles, 15 for loss with 11 sacks.

RB Chase Miller; 5-10, 195; Sr.

-Returning Honorable Mention All-League running back. Ran for 596 yards with four TDs.

RB/DE Ed Bernich; 6-2, 235; Sr.

-Returning Second Team All-League running back/defensive end. Ran for 551 yards with eight TDs on offense, had 55 total tackles with 3.5 for loss and 2½ sacks on defense.

Also keep an eye on: QB Asher Levy, Sr.; RB/CB Asher Stolarczyk, Jr.; WR/DB Kairos Gonzalez, Sr.; FB/LB Jax Soper, Sr.; OL/DL Canyon Stillwell, Sr.; OL/DL Jed Anezil, Sr.

Sonoma Valley

QB Trent Ohman; 6-0, 180; Sr.

-Returning Second Team All-League selection, threw for 1,487 yards last year on 112 completions. He found the end zone through the air 13 times, while rushing for another five scores.

WR/DB Hudson Giarritta; 6-0, 175; Jr.

-Returning First Team All-League selection, caught 51 passes for 812 yards and ten touchdowns.

TE/LB Payden Ihrig; 6-0, 187; Sr.

-Returning First Team All-League selection at middle linebacker. Racked up 73 total tackles, which included four tackles for a loss.

Also keep an eye on: RB/LB Daunte Gonzalez, Sr.; DE/LB Casey Terrell, Sr.; RB/LB Lee Scott, Sr. FS/WR Max Harrison, Sr.; WR/DB Finn Hartnett, Jr.

Coastal Mountain Conference

Cloverdale

RB/WR/S Diesel Cavallo, Sr.

-Workhorse back, will be a leader on both ends of the ball.

RB/TE/LB Cole Grell, Sr.

-Good athlete who can play, and star, at multiple positions.

Also keep an eye on: OL/DL Gradin Schweikl, Sr.; OL/DL Joe Bernardi, Jr.; WR/RB/DB Jason Moffett, Sr.; OL/DL Braxton Montanye, Jr.

Elsie Allen

WR Edwin Calvillo Vargas, So.

-Speedster on the outside who will be crucial for the Lobos in eight-man ball.

WR Angel Iniguez Ayon, So.

-Quick and crafty wideout who excels inside.

LB Lucas Gamez, Sr.

-Strong linebacker who covers the field at a rapid pace. Should be an important player for Elsie this season.

Also keep an eye on: WR Jose Rosales, Sr.

Roseland University Prep

RB/LB Noah Roland, Sr.

-Returning All-League linebacker/running back.

Also keep an eye on: RB/DE Edgar Ordaz, Jr.; OL/DL Juan Pablo Tenorio, Jr.; QB/LB Kelbyn Silva, Jr.; QB/RB/LB Hector Marrufo, Jr.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

