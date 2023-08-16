The start of the high school football season is just days away. In a little over a week, teams in Sonoma County and beyond will begin their 2023 campaigns with the first of several nonleague contests.

As the season nears, The Press Democrat is rolling out preseason stories, features and more starting this week.

We begin with players to watch from each of the 17 teams in our area, which includes the North Bay League Oak and Redwood Divisions, the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Central Leagues I-III. Keep an eye out for individual team previews later this week.

Without further ado, here are a few players to keep an eye on this fall.

NBL-Oak

Analy

WR/DB Logan Mitchell; 6-foot-1, 170 lbs.; Sr.

-Had 47 receptions for 834 yards and seven TDs as a junior. Missed four games due to injury.

RB/WR Ben Stewart; 5-8, 160; Sr.

-39 carries, 197 yards, one receiving TD in six games.

LB Quinn Roan; 6-3, 180; Sr.

-Returning Second Team All-League outside linebacker

Also keep an eye on: LB Lincoln Johnson, Sr.; WR/DB Wade Lewis, Sr.; WR/S Corbin Drake, Sr.; DB Andrew Salgado, Sr.; OL/DL Xavier Mann, Sr.; OL/DL Mason Niel, Sr.; OL/DL Ioan Ramos, Sr.; LB Trent Montiel, Sr.; Gitano DePaola, Jr.

Cardinal Newman

DE Jesse Myers; 6-3, 230; Jr.

-Returning First Team All-State and All-League defensive end. Had 49 total tackles and nine sacks as a sophomore

TE Santiago Adan; 6-3, 220; Sr.

-Returning First Team All-League tight end. Had 12 catches for 106 yards and two TDs in nine games as a junior.

WR/RB/LB Zack Homan; 6-0, 200; Sr.

-Returning Second Team All-League inside linebacker. Had 62 total tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception on defense. Also had 20 catches for 189 yards and five TDs on offense.

Also keep an eye on: RB/DB Jamari Gentry, Jr.; QB/OL Matt Hilden, Sr.; QB Jayson Colter, Jr.; WR Jonah Bertoli, So.; WR/DB Kenyon Hanlon-Strane, Sr.; LB Jasper Kemp, Sr.; DE Jimmy McKenzie, Jr.; DE Aidan Woods, Sr.; RB/LB Zach Raia, Jr.; WR/DB Zion Cargill, Fr.; OL/DL Devon Bertoli, So.; RB/LB Jasper Kemp, Sr.; RB/LB Sam Valenti, Sr.

Montgomery

WR/LB Izeyah Wright; 6-4, 205; Sr.

-Freak athlete, holds offers from Colorado State, Fresno State and San Jose State.

QB Bobby McGovern; 6-2, 190; Sr.

-Strong athlete, also stars in basketball.

WR/DB Kristopher Adams; 6-0, 140; Sr.

-Quick, talented defender who’s entering his second year playing football.

Also keep an eye on: WR/DB Ay-dehn Presler, Sr.; RB Quentin Perez, Jr.; OL/DL Joaquin Chavez, Sr.; OL/DL Alfonso Ortega, Sr.; OL/DL Donovan Patterson, Sr.; RB/S Emasi Rabukawaqa, Sr.

Rancho Cotate

QB Jacob Pruitt; 5-10, 165; Sr.

-Returning NBL-Oak Back of the Year. Passed for 927 yards, nine TDs and two interceptions and ran for 645 yards with 12 TDs in six games as a starter.

RB/WR Tupotu Hale; 5-9, 154; Sr.

-Returning First Team All-League running back. Ran for team-high 687 yards with nine touchdowns as a junior.

LB Eric Rodriguez; 5-10, 170; Jr.

-Returning Second Team All-League outside linebacker. Had 53 total tackles (37 assisted, 18 solo) as a sophomore.

Also keep an eye on: WR/RB Geovanny Ortiz, Sr.; LB Erick Rodriguez, Jr.; LB Adam Raines, Sr.; WR Giovanni Martinez, Sr.; OL/DL Diego Rosales, Sr.; OL/DL Giovanni Calleja, Sr.; OL/DL Xavier Uli, Sr.; TE/RB/DB John McClellan, So.

Santa Rosa

QB Nolan Bankston, Sr.

-Passed for 882 yards with seven TDs and two interceptions. Ran for 303 yards with three TDs.

TE Talan Patrick; 5-11, 160; Sr.

-Returning Second Team All-League outside linebacker. Had 28 total tackles, 13 receptions for 147 yards and a TD along with 57 rushing yards and a TD.

RB/DL Adan Lemus, Sr.

-Led team with 64 total tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks as a junior.

Also keep an eye on: WR/S Cooper Lee, Sr.; RB Michael Mendoza, Sr.; OL/DL Iverson Toleafoa, Sr.

Windsor

WR/DB Hayden Anderson; 6-1, 190; Jr.

-Returning NBL-Oak MVP. Totaled 1,550 yards and 22 total touchdowns on offense with four interceptions and two blocked field goals on defense. Three-star prospect with eight Division I offers.

WR/DB Ananias Walker; 6-1, 190; Sr.

-Transfer from Rancho Cotate, returning First Team All-League defensive back. Had 26 receptions for 474 yards and five TDs on offense, two interceptions and one recovered fumble with 36 total tackles on defense. Three-star prospect with eight Division I offers.

QB Judson Anderson; 6-2, 215; Sr.

-Passed for 1,766 yards with 20 TDs and seven interceptions, rushed for 238 yards with five TDs.

RB Wyatt Morris; 5-10, 186; Jr.

-Second Team All-League running back. Ran for 754 yards with six TDs and had 105 receiving yards.

RB Max McFerren, Sr.

-Returning First Team All-League running back. Ran for 283 yards with three TDs and had 10 receptions for 122 yards and two TDs.