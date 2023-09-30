Prep football: Pleasant Valley downs Rancho Cotate 35-7

Friday night’s clash with Chico’s Pleasant Valley wasn’t exactly the momentum-builder that Rancho Cotate was looking for in its final tuneup before league play.

Coming off a bye week, the host Cougars managed just one score and couldn’t keep the Vikings out of the end zone in the second half, dropping a 35-7 home loss.

To make matters worse, Rancho starting quarterback Jacob Pruitt limped off with an ankle injury on the Cougars’ first drive of the second half and didn’t return.

Rancho head coach Gehrig Hotaling is still hopeful Pruitt will be able to go next week when his squad opens North Bay League play against Analy. He kept him out of the remainder of the night with the game out of reach as a precautionary measure.

“Pleasant Valley is an amazing football team and they are ranked No. 1 in the north for a reason,” Hotaling said. “We thought we could battle. We have some guys banged up. Our defense played championship level defense in the first half against a really potent offense. In the second half the wheels just fell off for a variety of reasons, so we just have to get back to work and figure this thing out together.”

The Cougars (3-2) appeared to be in good shape to start the game when Geovanny Ortiz took the opening kickoff 69 yards, but the offense managed just another 8 yards before turning the ball over on downs to the Vikings (3-2) at their 22-yard line.

Besides having several solid kickoff returns, Ortiz had three catches for 42 yards and rushed for 37 more yards on seven carries.

His 34-yard connection from Pruitt just before the end of the first quarter got the Cougars into Vikings’ territory on their second drive of the game, but then quickly sputtered after the big pass play.

“We couldn’t move the ball,” Ortiz said. “Our defense was saving us in the first half and then our offense fell off. We lost two of our stars — our quarterback and Tupotu (Poueu Hale). If we can play like we did in the first half, for all four quarters…we will be great.”

Pleasant Valley, which was coming off back-to-back losses which included a 49-7 drubbing by Modesto’s Central Catholic, began to take control against the Cougars early in the second quarter.

Starting on their own 45 thanks to a 15-yard personal-foul penalty on the Cougars’ punt team, the Vikings strung together a 10-play drive culminating in Lucas Benson’s 1-yard keeper on fourth and goal to break the scoreless tie.

Benson had more yards rushing with 76 in the first half than the Cougars’ 57 total yards from scrimmage.

Trailing 14-0, the Cougars responded with their best drive of the night.

Junior Josh Milani replaced the injured Pruitt and kept Rancho’s drive going with an 18-yard strike to Tyler Schach on third-and-8 from the Cougars' 46. He connected with Max Winchell for 8 yards and 9 more to Ortiz before lofting a pass that Liam Griffith was able to haul in the right corner of the end zone with about 5:15 left in the third quarter.

“I just said to myself I need to step up and lead my team,” said Milani, who completed five of his seven passes for 60 yards. “They were so focused on the run it just opened holes in the passing game.”

Pleasant Valley scored on all four possessions in the second half to earn its first victory against the Cougars. Rancho entered the game 4-0 all-time against the Vikings.

The Cougars are hoping to rebound against Analy next week.

“We need to get healthy. Come out with some intensity and ferocity and see if we can’t get it done,” Hotaling said.