Prep football poll: Best game of 2022

The prep football season in Sonoma County is over, and The Press Democrat wants to know — what was the best game of the year?

High school teams around the county played some exciting ones this fall. Read through the list below, then cast your vote by clicking on the survey link at the bottom.

Best game of 2022 nominees:

Week 1: Casa Grande 28, Maria Carrillo 21

-Trailing 21-20 with two minutes left, Casa Grande pulled out the win on an 89-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass from Wyatt Abramson to Clint Rea to open the season in dramatic fashion.

Week 3: Analy 50, Petaluma 49

-In a game where the lead changed hands seven times, Analy emerged as victors after taking the lead for good with about two minutes to go before stopping a Petaluma a go-ahead two-point try with under a minute left. The teams combined for over 40 first downs and nearly 1,000 yards.

Week 3: Petaluma 21, Maria Carrillo 20

-Backup quarter Asher Levy orchestrated a last-second comeback win for the Trojans, hitting receiver Dawson Shaw for a 17-yard game-tying touchdown with two-and-a-half seconds left before kicking the game-winning extra point.

Week 6: Cloverdale 35, Willits 29 (2OT)

-A dramatic battle in the North Central League where freshman quarterback Mason Caturegli scored 5 touchdowns, including two in overtime. He also converted a game-saving two-point try after his first score in OT and his second score in the extra period was a walk-off game-winner.

Week 6: Petaluma 28, Vintage 26

-The Trojans rally from 13 points down to beat Vine Valley Athletic League powerhouse Vintage for the first time since the league’s creation in 2018. It was just Vintage’s second loss in the VVAL. Petaluma stopped a potential game-tying two-point conversion with six minutes left and then held on down the stretch.

Week 10: Casa Grande 29, Petaluma 28

-The Egg Bowl delivered another classic. The Gauchos won their second straight rivalry game thanks to a trick-play touchdown and successful two-point conversion with two minutes left. The win help Casa Grande reach the playoffs and spoiled Petaluma’s perfect league record.

Week 11: Windsor 14, Cardinal Newman 13

-For the second straight season, the NBL-Oak title came down to the final moments of the regular season. Trailing 13-7, Windsor got second life after a pass interference call in the end zone on what was nearly the final play of the game. Instead, Windsor punched in the game-tying touchdown with no time on the clock before Kailer Behrens drilled the extra point to give Windsor its first league title since 2011 and first victory over Cardinal Newman in school history.

NCS Division 2 Semifinals: Campolindo 42, Rancho Cotate 41

-Another classic shootout between two of the best teams in the North Coast Section ended on a failed two-point conversion with less than a minute left in the game. Second-seeded Campolindo had gone ahead 42-35 with about two minutes left before third-seeded Rancho Cotate answered quickly. However, the ensuing two-point attempt was unsuccessful. The teams combined for nearly 900 yards of total offense.

NCS Division 4 Semifinals: Cardinal Newman 17, Acalanes 14

-Cardinal Newman held on for a dramatic last-second win over the third-seeded Dons. Following an interception by Nick Ayre with under a minute left, sophomore kicker Patrick Gardner nailed a 34-yard field goal with eight seconds left break a 14-14 tie and seal the win.

NCS Division 7 Championship: Clear Lake 56, St. Vincent 55

-The shootout to end all shootouts brought St. Vincent’s perfect season to an end and gave Clear Lake its second section title in program history. The second-seeded Cardinals scored the final 15 points of the game, capped by a last-minute scoring drive fueled by several fourth-down conversion. The Cardinals scored with under a minute left and successfully converted a two-point try to pull off the wild and stunning victory.

Ready to cast your vote? Click here!