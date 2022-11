Prep football: Predicting NCS semifinal playoff games

Records:

Last week

Gus Morris: 9-1

Kienan O’Doherty: 8-2

Overall

Morris: 95-34

O’Doherty: 89-39

Friday’s games

Division 2: No. 3 Rancho Cotate at No. 2 Campolindo, 7 p.m.

Morris: Rancho Cotate

O’Doherty: Rancho Cotate

Division 3: No. 2 Windsor vs. No. 3 American Canyon, 7 p.m.

Morris: Windsor

O’Doherty: Windsor

Division 4: No. 3 Cardinal Newman at No. 2 Acalanes, 7 p.m.

Morris: Acalanes

O’Doherty: Cardinal Newman

Division 5: No. 3 Analy at No. 2 .Miramonte 7 p.m.

Morris: Miramonte

O’Doherty: Miramonte

Saturday’s game

Division 7: No. 1 St. Vincent vs No. 5 McKinleyville, 1 p.m.

Morris: St. Vincent

O’Doherty: St. Vincent