Prep football: Predicting opening week

During the prep football season, Press Democrat sports reporters will offer their predictions for each game’s winners.|
GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 24, 2023, 5:26PM
Updated 28 minutes ago

During the prep football season, Press Democrat sports reporters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty will offer their predictions for each game’s winners.

Final overall records of 2022

Morris: 99-38

O’Doherty: 96-41

Week 1 prediction

Game of the Week: Petaluma vs. Rancho Cotate, Friday, 7 p.m. at SRJC

O’Doherty: Rancho Cotate

Morris: Rancho Cotate

Ukiah vs. Montgomery, Friday, 7 p.m.

O'Doherty: Ukiah

Morris: Ukiah

Analy vs. Lincoln-San Francisco, Friday, 7 p.m.

O'Doherty: Lincoln

Morris: Analy

Santa Rosa at San Rafael, Friday, 7 p.m.

O'Doherty: San Rafael

Morris: San Rafael

Casa Grande at Cardinal Newman, Friday, 7 p.m.

O'Doherty: Cardinal Newman

Morris: Cardinal Newman

Piner vs. Middletown, Friday, 7 p.m.

O'Doherty: Piner

Morris: Piner

Sonoma Valley at Alhambra, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

O'Doherty: Sonoma Valley

Morris: Sonoma Valley

Skyline at Maria Carrillo, Friday, 7 p.m.

O'Doherty: Maria Carrillo

Morris: Maria Carrillo

Elsie Allen vs. Roseland University Prep, Friday, 6 p.m.

O'Doherty: RUP

Morris: Elsie Allen

De Anza at St. Vincent, Saturday, 2 p.m.

O'Doherty: St. Vincent

Morris: St. Vincent

Byes: Windsor, Healdsburg, Cloverdale

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

