Prep football: Predicting opening week
During the prep football season, Press Democrat sports reporters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty will offer their predictions for each game’s winners.
Final overall records of 2022
Morris: 99-38
O’Doherty: 96-41
Week 1 prediction
Game of the Week: Petaluma vs. Rancho Cotate, Friday, 7 p.m. at SRJC
O’Doherty: Rancho Cotate
Morris: Rancho Cotate
Ukiah vs. Montgomery, Friday, 7 p.m.
O'Doherty: Ukiah
Morris: Ukiah
Analy vs. Lincoln-San Francisco, Friday, 7 p.m.
O'Doherty: Lincoln
Morris: Analy
Santa Rosa at San Rafael, Friday, 7 p.m.
O'Doherty: San Rafael
Morris: San Rafael
Casa Grande at Cardinal Newman, Friday, 7 p.m.
O'Doherty: Cardinal Newman
Morris: Cardinal Newman
Piner vs. Middletown, Friday, 7 p.m.
O'Doherty: Piner
Morris: Piner
Sonoma Valley at Alhambra, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
O'Doherty: Sonoma Valley
Morris: Sonoma Valley
Skyline at Maria Carrillo, Friday, 7 p.m.
O'Doherty: Maria Carrillo
Morris: Maria Carrillo
Elsie Allen vs. Roseland University Prep, Friday, 6 p.m.
O'Doherty: RUP
Morris: Elsie Allen
De Anza at St. Vincent, Saturday, 2 p.m.
O'Doherty: St. Vincent
Morris: St. Vincent
Byes: Windsor, Healdsburg, Cloverdale
You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: