Prep football: Predicting the opening games
This fall, Press Democrat sportswriters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty will be predicting each week’s local slate of football games.
We’ll be keeping track of our picks each week and compile overall records as the season goes on.
We like to think we know what we’re doing, but these predictions may prove otherwise. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.
Here are our picks for Week 1, which begins Friday night.
Friday
Cardinal Newman at San Leandro, 7 p.m.
Gus: Cardinal Newman
Kienan: Cardinal Newman
Fort Bragg at Healdsburg, 7 p.m.
Gus: Healdsburg
Kienan: Healdsburg
Piner at Willits, 7:30 p.m.
Gus: Piner
Kienan: Piner
Pinole Valley at Analy, 7 p.m.
Gus: Analy
Kienan: Analy
Rancho Cotate at Las Lomas, 7 p.m.
Gus: Rancho Cotate
Kienan: Rancho Cotate
San Rafael at Santa Rosa, 7 p.m.
Gus: San Rafael
Kienan: Santa Rosa
Tamalpais at Windsor, 7 p.m.
Gus: Windsor
Kienan: Windsor
Terra Linda at Petaluma, 7 p.m.
Gus: Petaluma
Kienan: Petaluma
Ukiah at Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Gus: Montgomery
Kienan: Ukiah
Ripon Christian at Cloverdale, 7:30 p.m.
Gus: Ripon Christian
Kienan: Ripon Christian
Sonoma Valley at Center, 7 p.m.
Gus: Sonoma Valley
Kienan: Sonoma Valley
Roseland University Prep at Calistoga, 6 p.m.
Gus: Calistoga
Kienan: Roseland
Saturday
St. Vincent at St. Bernard’s, 2 p.m.
Gus: St. Bernard’s
Kienan: St. Vincent
You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.
You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: