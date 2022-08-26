Prep football: Predicting the opening games

This fall, Press Democrat sportswriters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty will be predicting each week’s local slate of football games.

We’ll be keeping track of our picks each week and compile overall records as the season goes on.

We like to think we know what we’re doing, but these predictions may prove otherwise. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Here are our picks for Week 1, which begins Friday night.

Friday

Cardinal Newman at San Leandro, 7 p.m.

Gus: Cardinal Newman

Kienan: Cardinal Newman

Fort Bragg at Healdsburg, 7 p.m.

Gus: Healdsburg

Kienan: Healdsburg

Piner at Willits, 7:30 p.m.

Gus: Piner

Kienan: Piner

Pinole Valley at Analy, 7 p.m.

Gus: Analy

Kienan: Analy

Rancho Cotate at Las Lomas, 7 p.m.

Gus: Rancho Cotate

Kienan: Rancho Cotate

San Rafael at Santa Rosa, 7 p.m.

Gus: San Rafael

Kienan: Santa Rosa

Tamalpais at Windsor, 7 p.m.

Gus: Windsor

Kienan: Windsor

Terra Linda at Petaluma, 7 p.m.

Gus: Petaluma

Kienan: Petaluma

Ukiah at Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Gus: Montgomery

Kienan: Ukiah

Ripon Christian at Cloverdale, 7:30 p.m.

Gus: Ripon Christian

Kienan: Ripon Christian

Sonoma Valley at Center, 7 p.m.

Gus: Sonoma Valley

Kienan: Sonoma Valley

Roseland University Prep at Calistoga, 6 p.m.

Gus: Calistoga

Kienan: Roseland

Saturday

St. Vincent at St. Bernard’s, 2 p.m.

Gus: St. Bernard’s

Kienan: St. Vincent

