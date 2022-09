Prep football: Predicting Week 2 games

This fall, Press Democrat sportswriters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty will be predicting each week’s local slate of football games.

We’ll be keeping track of our picks each week and compile overall records as the season goes on.

In Week 1, Morris went 9-4 and O’Doherty 7-6 with their picks.

Here are our picks for Week 2, which kicks off with a rare Thursday night game.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Santa Rosa at Petaluma, 7 p.m.

Gus: Petaluma

Kienan: Petaluma

Friday, Sept. 2

Bethel vs Montgomery at Vallejo, 7 p.m.

Gus: Montgomery

Kienan: Montgomery

Maria Carrillo vs. Casa Grande, 7 p.m.

Gus: Casa Grande

Kienan: Casa Grande

Northgate at Ukiah, 7 p.m.

Gus: Ukiah

Kienan: Ukiah

Redwood at Rancho Cotate, 7 p.m.

Gus: Rancho Cotate

Kienan: Rancho Cotate

San Marin at Analy, 7 p.m.

Gus: San Marin

Kienan: San Marin

Oakland at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.

Gus: Sonoma Valley

Kienan: Sonoma Valley

Cloverdale at Piner, 7:30 p.m.

Gus: Cloverdale

Kienan: Piner

Cardinal Newman at Vacaville, 7:30 p.m.

Gus: Cardinal Newman

Kienan: Cardinal Newman

Windsor at Escalon, 7:30 p.m.

Gus: Windsor

Kienan: Windsor

Saturday, Sept. 3

Healdsburg at Novato, 2 p.m.

Gus: Novato

Kienan: Healdsburg

St. Vincent at Incline (NV), 6 p.m.

Gus: St. Vincent

Kienan: St. Vincent

Season records

Gus Morris: 9-4

Kienan O’Doherty: 7-6

