Prep football: Predicting Week 4 games

Records:

Last week

Gus Morris: 9-4

Kienan O’Doherty: 8-5

Overall

Gus: 27-15

Kienan: 22-20

Friday, Sept. 16

Rancho Cotate at Vanden, 7:30 p.m.

Gus: Rancho

Kienan: Rancho

Montgomery vs Casa Grande, 7 p.m. (Game of the Week)

Gus: Montgomery

Kienan: Montgomery

Cardinal Newman at De Anza, 7 p.m.

Gus: Cardinal Newman

Kienan: Cardinal Newman

Analy vs Terra Linda, 7 p.m.

Gus: Analy

Kienan: Analy

Santa Rosa vs. Ukiah, 7 p.m.

Gus: Ukiah

Kienan: Santa Rosa

Windsor vs Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Gus: Windsor

Kienan: Windsor

Petaluma at Maria Carrillo, 7 p.m.

Gus: Petaluma

Kienan: Petaluma

Fort Bragg at Piner, 7 p.m.

Gus: Piner

Kienan: Piner

Lower Lake at Healdsburg, 7 p.m.

Gus: Healdsburg

Kienan: Healdsburg

St. Vincent vs Oakland Tech, 7 p.m.

Gus: St. Vincent

Kienan: St. Vincent

Sonoma Valley vs Kelseyville, 7 p.m.

Gus: Sonoma Valley

Kienan: Sonoma Valley

Saturday, Sept. 17

Roseland University Prep at Crystal Springs Uplands, 1 p.m.

Gus: Crystal Springs

Kienan: Crystal Springs