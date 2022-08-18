Prep football preview: Analy ready to move forward after tumultuous year

A year since the consolidation of Analy and El Molino high schools, the Tigers are a more unified group heading into the 2022 season. Here’s a closer look at the team.

Analy (NBL-Oak)

Last season: 4-6, 1-4; 5th in NBL-Oak, missed playoffs

Key losses: QB Tyler Sword, WR Ian Hocheder, WR Josh Kidd, DL Anthony Pacheco, OL Brenden Fox, DB Drew Gehrett

Key returners: QB Sammy Long, Sr.; WR Giovanni Visintin, Sr; RB Jaden Brady, Sr.; OL Ty Sheffler, Sr; WR/DB Diego Ruvalcaba, Sr.

Outlook:

Much has changed for the Analy Tigers since this time last year. No longer are they going under the moniker “West County” nor are they still trying to piece together one football team with players from two rival schools.

After a tumultuous first season following the consolidation of Analy and El Molino high schools, the rocky waters for the football program have smoothed.

“I think as a staff we’re happy with where we’re at,” said co-head coach Dan Bourdon. “Last offseason was kind of rough bringing guys together late. I think that awkwardness is behind us and we’re just ready to move forward together.”

Numbers are up at Analy with a varsity roster of 50 players, 26 of whom are seniors. They return five starters on offense and four on defense.

With a year in this system now under their belt, Bourdon is confident the Tigers will be an improved squad this year.

“Just being on the same page this year is huge,” he said.

Senior quarterback Sammy Long will have his pick of dangerous receivers, led by returning First-Teamer Giovanni Visintin (21 receptions, 286 yards, three touchdowns), and emerging junior Logan Mitchell. Also back is leading rusher Jaden Brady (503 rushing yards, seven touchdowns) and First-Team lineman Ty Sheffler.

Sheffler will be a key piece on both sides of a line that is looking to replace some talented graduated seniors.

The Tigers will be tested early this season with nonleague games against reigning CIF Division 5-AA state champ San Marin in their second game of the year, followed by what should be a great local matchup with Petaluma, another program on the rise.

“Our schedule is going to test us — that’s good, though,” Bourdon said.

Schedule: Aug. 26 vs. Pinole Valley, Sept. 2 vs. San Marin, Sept. 9 vs. Petaluma, Sept. 16 vs. Terra Linda-San Rafael, Bye, Sept. 30 vs. Maria Carrillo, Oct. 7 at Rancho Cotate*, Oct. 14 vs. Cardinal Newman*, Oct. 21 at Santa Rosa*, Oct. 28 vs. Windsor*, Nov. 4 at Montgomery* (* = league game).

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.