Prep football preview: Cardinal Newman has sights set high in 2nd year under Richard Sanchez

Cardinal Newman overcame a brief offseason with a new head coach last year to nearly win a section title. Here’s a closer look at this year’s team.

Cardinal Newman (NBL-Oak)

Last season: 8-4, 3-1; 2nd in the NBL-Oak, finished runner-up in the NCS Division 4 playoffs

Key losses: QB Lucas Knechtle, OL Gabriel Bardis, RB Albert Beerbower

Key returners: RB/LB Santino Acevedo, Sr.; TE Santiago Adan, Jr.; WR/DB Zach Kelly, Sr.; DL Jesse Myers, So.; RB/LB Kaize Steverson, Jr.; LB/FB Zack Homan, Jr.; ST/DB Nick Ayre, Sr.

Outlook:

When fall practices began last year, incoming first-year head coach Richard Sanchez, who was hired in late June, was still trying to get to know his new team.

“I was barely learning kids’ names last year as we were getting ready for practice,” he said.

Fast-forward 12 months and a lot has changed for the better.

“I feel a whole lot more comfortable then I did a year ago at this time,” said Sanchez, who guided the Cardinals to an 8-4 season and runner-up finish in the NCS Division 4 playoffs despite an abbreviated offseason.

With a full spring and summer slate of workouts and practices, Sanchez and the Cardinals are poised to take another step forward, and it appears they have the numbers and talent to do it. The Cardinals have 47 players on varsity this year, up from 32 last year, with 13 starters back.

Running back/linebacker Santino Acevedo, the reigning Co-Player of the Year in the Oak, should once again be a force on both sides of the ball, while Matthew Hilden, a junior and former starting lineman listed at 6-3, 250, is stepping into the quarterback role.

While they’re young, the Cardinals have some size on the line, highlighted by sophomore Aidan Woods, listed at 6-4, 220, and junior Kai Carlberg, who is 6-5, 210. Sanchez is also high on sophomore linemen Jimmy McKenzie, Lonzo Arterberry and John Lubas, as well as junior tight end Santiago Adan, a returning All-League First-Team offense selection.

Junior Kaize Steverson and sophomore Jamari Gentry will split reps with Acevedo at running back and junior Kenyone Stane and seniors Will Diehl and Zach Kelly will fill out at receivers.

The Cardinals will also have eight players back who started at least a few games on defense last year, including Specialist of the Year Nick Ayre, a senior, and First-Team All-Leaguers Jesse Myers, a sophomore, and Kelly. Sanchez believes defense will be what separates Newman from the pack.

“There’s guys with experience at almost every position,” he said. “From the front to the back – we might have to start a freshman up front at some point – but just the leadership … and the experience and the knowledge of what we do is so much better.”

Schedule: Aug. 26 at San Leandro, Sept. 2 at Vacaville, Sept. 9 at Vintage, Sept. 16 at De Anza, Sept 23 vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton, Bye, Oct. 7 vs. Montgomery*, Oct. 14 at Analy*, Oct. 21 vs. Rancho Cotate*, Oct. 28 vs. Santa Rosa*, Nov. 4 at Windsor* (* = league game)

