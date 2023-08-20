Prep football preview: Cardinal Newman primed for big year

Cardinal Newman should once again be a contender for the North Bay League-Oak crown thanks to a bunch of talented returners and rising underclassmen. Here’s a closer look at the Cardinals.

Cardinal Newman (NBL-Oak)

Last season: 8-5, 3-2; third in NBL-Oak; runner-up in NCS Division 4 playoffs.

Key losses: RB/LB Santino Acevedo, WR/DB Zach Kelly, WR/DB Nick Ayre, RB/LB Kaize Steverson (moved).

Key returners: QB Matt Hilden, Sr.; RB/DB Jamari Gentry, Jr.; RB/LB Zack Homan, Sr.; WR Jonah Bertoli, So.; TE Santiago Adan, Sr.; WR/DB Kenyon Hanlon-Strane, Sr.; DE Jesse Myers, Jr.; LB Jasper Kemp, Sr.; DE Jimmy McKenzie, Jr.; DE Aidan Woods, Jr.; RB/LB Zach Raia, Jr.

Outlook: The Cardinals should be a fearsome group on the gridiron this fall.

They graduated some of last year’s top players — Santino Acevedo (NBL-Oak Offensive Player of the Year), first-team wide receiver Zach Kelly and defensive back Nick Ayre, along with losing leading tackler Kaize Steverson (family moved) — but bring back a core that could be even better than last year.

The Cardinals are shaping up to be one of the better defensive teams in the area this year behind players like defensive ends Jesse Myers, Aidan Woods and Jimmy McKenzie, linebackers Jasper Kemp and Zack Homan and defensive backs Jamari Gentry and Kenyon Hanlon-Strane, to name a few.

Gentry and Homan, along with senior tight end Santiago Adan, could be major factors on the offensive end.

The Cardinals bolstered their team with a few big additions this offseason. Senior running back/linebacker Sam Valenti, who transferred from Montgomery for baseball, should be an impact player once he completes his sit-out period. Junior quarterback Jayson Colter, a transfer from Maria Carrillo, Colter is slated to replace Matthew Hilden, a converted lineman who captained the Cardinals’ offense last year. Hilden, listed at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds, will bolster an already stacked line.

Another key addition is junior running back Mahdi Camara, listed at 6-foot, 220 pounds. Camara focused on basketball last year but is a strong athlete who could have an impact right away.

Also keep an eye out for the youth movement. The Cardinals have two highly touted freshmen on their roster in wide receiver/defensive back Zion Cargill and lineman Kahlio Vaetoe, listed at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds.

And out of their 44-player varsity roster, they’ll also deploy eight sophomores, including brothers Jonah and Devon Bertoli, who came on strong at the end of last year and are primed for bigger things this fall.

The Cardinals are also making the jump to NCS Division 3 this year after two consecutive trips to the Division 4 title game. Marin Catholic, the team that beat them in both of those championships, also made the jump to Division 3, making a fourth straight postseason meeting between the two North Bay Catholic powerhouses a likely possibility.

Schedule: Aug. 25 vs. Casa Grande, Sept. 1 vs. Vacaville, Sept. 8 vs. Vintage, Sept. 15 at De Anza-El Sobrante, Sept. 23 at Saint Mary’s-Albany, Oct. 6 at Montgomery*, Oct. 13 vs. Analy*, Oct. 20 at Rancho Cotate*, Oct. 27 at Santa Rosa*, Nov. 3 vs. Windsor* (*=league game)

