Prep football preview: Casa Grande reloads on offense

For Casa Grande, last season was full of ups and downs. The Gauchos, at 4-4, ended the regular season with a thrilling win over rival Petaluma and a win over Justin-Siena. They exited the NCS playoffs in the first round to league foe American Canyon.

Casa Grande (VVAL)

Last season: 6-5, 4-2; third in VVAL; lost in first round of NCS Division 3 playoffs

Key losses: QB Wyatt Abramson, DE Jack Larson, RB/LB Ryder Jacobson, WR Lucas Miles, WR Spencer Almond, WR Jordan Giacomini, WR/DB Vinny Novello

Key returners: OL/DL Kodi Cornelius, Sr.; LB/DB Matt Reilly, Sr.; LB Seamus Dirrane, Sr.; WR Clint Rea, Sr.; DB Gavin Pandolfi, Sr.; WR/DB Andrew Antonio, Sr.

Outlook:

There’s no questioning that Casa will have to replace loads of offensive production. They’ll also have to cope with the loss of quarterback Wyatt Abramson, who threw for an average of 243 yards per game while also slinging 27 touchdowns, more than good enough for a first-team all-league nod.

They’ll also have to replace fellow first-teamers Ryder Jacobson and Jack Larson, as well as Spencer Almond and Lucas Miles.

Head coach John Antonio has seemingly found a successor at the quarterback position, as junior Danny Mercado will step into the role. Mercado is a two-sport athlete with a cannon for an arm.

It’s also worth noting that some JV players have been called up this season from a squad that went undefeated last year.

“It’s funny, for us, I mean, it feels like a young team,” Antonio said. “The good thing is we mesh really well together, and that’s something we haven’t felt in a long time ... these guys have so much fun out here, and we feel really good with who we have.”

Defensively, the Gauchos will once again be a force to be reckoned with. That begins with the reigning Vine Valley Athletic League lineman of the year Kodi Cornelius. Cornelius finished with 76 total tackles last year and five sacks.

Also returning is first-team VVAL defender Matt Reilly. He accumulated 106 total tackles last season, as well as three interceptions.

The Gauchos’ slate this season looks a lot different from last year’s. Gone are Maria Carrillo, Marin Catholic and Montgomery, and in are Balboa, Berkeley and Cardinal Newman.

It may be a more challenging nonleague slate, but that’s what Antonio was looking for.

“We love challenging ourselves to open up, and see where we’re at,” Antonio said. “We could have very easily scheduled a cupcake schedule, but we’re not doing that. We’re always going to challenge ourselves. We want to play the best teams possible and we open up with probably the toughest opponent we’re going to have in Cardinal Newman.”

Schedule: Aug. 25 at Cardinal Newman, Sept. 1 vs. Berkeley, Sept. 8 at Ukiah, Sept. 15 vs. Balboa-San Francisco, Sept. 29 at Napa*, Oct. 6 vs. Justin-Siena*, Oct. 13 vs. Vintage*, Oct. 20 vs. American Canyon*, Oct. 28 at Petaluma*, Nov. 3 at Sonoma Valley* (*=league game)

