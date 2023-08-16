Cloverdale had a competitive showing in the North Central League I race last year thanks in large part to its freshman quarterback. Now he’s gone and other players will need to step up. Here’s a closer look at the Eagles.

Cloverdale (NCL I)

Last season: 6-5, 4-3; 5th in NCL I; lost in first round of NCS Division 7 playoffs.

Key losses: QB Mason Caturegli (transfer), WR Caden Axell, RB/LB Ayal Fichtelberg, OL/DL Casey Lemley, OL/DL Desmond Driver.

Key returners: RB/WR/S Diesel Cavallo, Sr.; TE/LB Cole Grell, Sr.; OL/DL Gradin Schweikl, Sr.; OL/DL Joe Bernardi, Jr.; WR/RB/DB Jason Moffett, Sr.; OL/DL Braxton Montanye, Jr.

Outlook:

The Eagles were right in the mix for the NCL I title midway through league play last season before dropping three of their final four games in heartbreaking fashion to finish fifth in the standings.

Cloverdale was propelled all season long by freshman quarterback Mason Caturegli, who totaled over 2,000 yards and 36 touchdowns en route to first-team all-league honors. Caturegli, however, transferred to small-school powerhouse St. Vincent this summer, leaving Cloverdale with just one all-league returner in senior running back Diesel Cavallo.

Second-year head coach Taylor Galloway said his roster size is about the same as last year, around 25 players, and that while they do have much talent to replace, he’s excited for the guys he has.

“What looks good for us is our junior class last year was really athletic and they really started to learn good football about midway through last season,” he said. “The numbers are low, but I really like the 11 that we put out there.”

Cavallo, who is entering his third varsity season, is one such rising senior. He, along with senior tight end/linebacker Cole Grell, are positioned to be team leaders this fall.

“He’s that guy where, if you’re playing backyard football, you’re picking him first,” Galloway said of Grell. “He’s the dude you want.”

Asked about the quarterback position, Galloway kept his cards close to his chest but expressed confidence at his options.

“I’m happy where we’re at with the quarterback position and I think we have a couple guys who can do different things,” he said. “I’m excited to be real creative on offense this year. I think we’ll be able to give completely different looks each week and maximize the talent we have on the field.”

Galloway also said to keep an eye on senior Jason Moffett, who can star at multiple positions, along with linemen Gradin Schweikl, a senior, and Joe Bernardi and Braxton Montanye, both juniors.

Galloway expects another tight race for the NCL I title this year. Clear Lake won it last year at 6-1 but the race wasn’t decided until late in the season. Willits, Middletown and Kelseyville all finished at 5-2. All four teams are projected to return at least a few all-league players.

“I honestly think it’s going to be a wide-open race like it was last year,” Galloway said.

Schedule: Aug. 25 at Ripon Christian, Sept. 1 vs. Piner, Sept. 8 at Lower Lake*, Sept. 15 vs. Fort Bragg*, Sept. 22 at Kelseyville*, Sept. 29 vs. Upper Lake*, Oct. 6 at Willits*, Oct. 13 vs. Middletown*, Oct. 20 vs. St. Helena*, Nov. 3 at Clear Lake* (*=league game)

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.