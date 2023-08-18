Prep football preview: Despite roster losses, Petaluma looks to remain a contender in VVAL

Petaluma lost a ton of talent from last year’s team that beat powerhouse Vintage for the first time ever but stumbled late in the season. Here’s a closer look at the Trojans.

Petaluma (VVAL)

Last season: 7-4, 4-2; fourth in VVAL, lost in first round of NCS Division 4 playoffs

Key losses: RB/LB Silas Pologeorgis, QB Henry Ellis, LB Lucas Vanderlind, WR Dawson Shaw, OL/DL Jack Philips, OL/DL Jagger Williams, TE/LB JJ Grant, C/DL Zach Rinsky

Key returners: QB/WR Asher Levy, Sr.; RB/DL Ed Berncich, Sr.; RB/CB Asher Stolarczyk, Jr.; RB/LB Chase Miller, Sr.; DL/TE London Sundell, Sr.; WR/DB Kairos Gonzalez, Sr.; FB/LB Jax Soper, Sr.; OL/DL Canyon Stillwell, Sr.; OL/DL Jed Anezil, Sr.

Outlook:

The Trojans are coming off a very solid 2022 season that saw them win seven games for the second year in a row and take down VVAL powerhouse Vintage for the first time in program history. The injury bug, however, bit them late in the year and they dropped their final three games, the last to Cardinal Newman in the first round of the NCS Division 4 playoffs.

They’ll need to replace several impact players, including quarterback Henry Ellis and top receiver Dawson Shaw, along with running back Silas Pologeorgis, center Zach Rinsky and linebacker Lucas Vanderlind, who were all first-team all-league selections.

Head coach Rick Krist said Petaluma’s numbers are a bit down — around 30 on the varsity roster, similar to last season — but he’s not worried about their talent.

“Our starting 22 is good,” Krist said. “We don’t have huge weaknesses at any position. Our weakness is our depth, just the fact that we don't have a lot of guys.”

Senior Asher Levy and junior Ryan Landry may split reps at quarterback, Krist said. Levy played in all 11 games at signal caller last year after Ellis was sidelined with a shoulder injury. He wasn’t asked to do too much in the Trojans’ run-heavy offense but stepped up when called upon in a few dramatic comeback wins.

The Trojans’ backfield will be loaded again this year behind junior Asher Stolarcyzk and seniors Chase Miller and Ed Bernich. Miller and Berncich combined for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns last year working primarily as power backs. Stolarcyzk played a smaller role during his sophomore season, but Krist said he’ll provide more speed on the outside than Berncich and Miller.

“Our backfield is really solid,” Krist said. “That’s one area we have a lot of depth.”

Petaluma should also be solid on the line with the return of starters Canyon Stillwell and Jed Anezil, both seniors.

Other than the backfield, Krist is extremely high on his defense, particularly his defensive ends, Berncich and London Sundell, the reigning VVAL Defensive Player of the Year

“They’re probably the best defensive end combo I’ve ever had or seen in a while,” Krist said.

Petaluma was in the hunt for the VVAL title last year before the late skid. Krist thinks the league should be as competitive this year as it's ever been.

“In our league, over the course of the five years, it was always one-sided for a long time, but I think it’s leveled out a little bit,” he said. “I think we’ll have some good competition the way the teams are going.”

Schedule: Aug. 25 vs. Rancho Cotate (at SRJC), Sept. 1 at Santa Rosa, Sept. 8 vs. Analy, Sept. 15 vs. Maria Carrillo, Sept. 22 vs. Sonoma Valley*, Oct. 6 at American Canyon*, Oct. 13 at Justin-Siena*, Oct. 20 vs. Napa*, Oct. 28 vs. Casa Grande*, Nov. 3 at Vintage* (*=league game)

