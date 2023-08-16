Prep football preview: Elsie Allen back in fold with high numbers for new program

After a rough couple of years that saw the Lobos fail to field a team — as well as spend all of last season playing a JV schedule — Elsie Allen will head to the Coastal Mountain Conference and play eight-man football. With a program high in numbers this year, let’s take a look at the Lobos.

Elsie Allen (NCL II)

Last season: No varsity season

Key returners: WR Edwin Calvillo Vargas, So.; WR Angel Iniguez Ayon, So.; LB Lucas Gamez, Sr.; WR Jose Rosales, Sr.

Outlook:

For Elsie Allen, it’s been a rough couple of years on the gridiron.

Two years ago, they couldn’t field a team. Last year they could only field a JV team.

But this year, the Lobos are on the track back to being the program they once were. They will be playing eight-man football, but with a roster of just under 40 players. That’s the biggest number the team has seen in recent memory.

Not only will they be playing eight-man football, but they’ll be playing in the North Central League II (the top eight-man division of the Coastal Mountain Conference) where the likes of powerhouses Stuart Hall and Branson reside.

“I’m excited about this upcoming season,” Elsie Allen head coach Tony Castro said. “Last year we started off rough, just coming into the football program itself. Starting off from scratch, not knowing what was going on, putting together what we could, it was tough.”

The Lobos will feature a mix of upperclassmen while also using a large contingent of freshmen and sophomores. Those include sophomore wide receivers Edwin Calvillo Vargas and Angel Iniguez Ayon, as well as seniors Antonio James, Jose Rosales and Lucas Gamez.

Elsie will open its league slate at home against defending NCS champion Branson before heading on the road at California School for the Deaf. Week 3 takes the Lobos to defending league champion and NCS runner-up Stuart Hall.

Schedule: Sept. 23 vs. Branson*, Sept. 29 at California School for the Deaf*, Oct. 6 vs. Stuart Hall, Oct. 13 at Potter Valley*, Oct. 20 at Tomales*, Oct. 27 vs. South Fork*, Nov. 3 at Calistoga* (*=league game).

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.