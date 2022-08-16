Prep football preview: Growth is priority for young program at Roseland University Prep

Roseland University Prep (NCL III)

RUP fielded its first football team in 2018 and has steadily grown since. Here’s a closer look at the team.

Last season: 1-6, 1-3 4th in NCL IV, missed playoffs

Key losses: David Leon

Key returners: OL/DL Gustavo Molina Romero, Sr.; QB/RB/S/WR Eddie Gutierrez, So.; QB/RB/WR/S Isaiah Velazquez, Sr.; DE/ LB Edgar Sorias, Jr.; TE/LB Noah Rowland Jr.;

Outlook: This will be RUP’s fourth year with a football program. They didn’t play in 2020 after the Coastal Mountain Conference canceled the season, but made a triumphant return to the field last year.

The Knights currently play eight-man football with other small schools in the North Central League.

DeJuan Miggins, a former assistant at Casa Grande and St. Vincent and the stepfather of former Casa Grande grad and NFL player Elijah Qualls, will be entering his second year as head coach leading the upstart program.

“We had a show of hands of how many kids had any football experience and I think only two kids raised their hands,” he said of his first season.

The Knights went 1-6 last year but ended the season with their lone win, a 50-8 rout of John Swett.

“It opened up the floodgates,” said Miggins. “We really clicked. The kids finally picked it up and got it. And then we took that momentum and went into the offseason.”

Throughout the spring and summer, the Knights hit the weight room and participated in 7-on-7 camps. This year, they’ll have nine returning players on a roster of 22.

“We’re looking really positive this year,” said Miggins. “The guys are really eager to learn.”

As is the case in eight-man football, most players will play multiple positions on both sides of the ball.

Sophomore Eddie Gutierrez is their lone returning all-league player, a second-team selection who plays quarterback, running back, wide receiver and safety. He ran for five touchdowns in their win over John Swett last year and has made strides as a passer, recording a 9-2 touchdown to interception ratio at a 7-on-7 camp at SRJC this summer.

Schedule: Aug. 26 at Calistoga, Bye, Sept. 9 at Upper Lake, Sept. 17 at Crystal Springs Upland, Sept. 23 at Tomales*, Oct. 1 at John Swett*, Oct. 8 at Emery*, Oct. 15 at Round Valley*, Oct. 22 vs. Anderson Valley*, Oct. 28 vs. Laytonville*, Nov. 4 at Potter Valley* (* indicates league game).

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.