Prep football preview: Healdsburg has new coach in wake of winless season

For Healdsburg, the story last year wasn’t a fun one. This year, with a new head coach and some talented returners, the Greyhounds will look to try and climb back toward the program they once were.

Healdsburg (NBL-Redwood)

Last season: 0-10, 0-4; fifth in NBL-Redwood, missed playoffs

Key losses: RB/DB Cameron Pippi, QB Jeremiah Michener (transfer).

Key returners: RB Jeremiah Tinsely, Jr.; OL/DL Alexis Gonzalez, Sr.; OL/DL Nathaniel Rowland, Jr.; OL/DL Mikey Michener, Jr.; WR/MLB Nova Perrill II, Jr.; WR/OLB/CB Alexander Harms, So.; WR Hayden Mariani, So.

Outlook:

A new culture is sprouting in Healdsburg.

After failing to win a game in both the league and overall schedule last season, the Greyhounds turned to Randy Parmeter to get back on track.

Parmeter is not new to Sonoma County, having coached at St. Vincent, Cardinal Newman, Windsor and Cloverdale in assistant roles. He was the head coach for El Molino from 2013-2019.

While Parmeter has loads of talent to work with, the Greyhounds will have to cope with the loss of Cameron Pippi, the league’s defensive back of the year.

The Greyhounds do, however, have some all-league selections returning. Back are running back Jeremiah Tinsely, as well as linemen Alexis Gonzalez and Nathaniel Rowland. All three were selected to the first team.

Also back is Mikey Michener, a second-team all-league selection on the defensive line.

Healdsburg’s nonleague schedule is completely revamped from last season. Gone are Fort Bragg, Novato, Cloverdale, Lower Lake and Irvington (Fremont).

In their places are a healthy blend of inter-county and NCS foes, with the only returnee on the schedule being Kennedy (Richmond).

With a mix of experience and youth, it’s time to see just how far Parmeter and company can take this squad.

Schedule: Sept. 1 at St. Helena, Sept. 8 at Sonoma Valley, Sept. 15 vs. Kennedy-Richmond, Sept. 23 at Terra Linda, Sept. 29 vs. Berean Christian-Walnut Creek, Oct. 6 vs. Fortuna, Oct. 13 at Ukiah*, Oct. 20 vs. Maria Carrillo*, Oct. 27 vs. St. Vincent*, Nov. 3 at Piner* (*=league game)

