Prep football preview: Maria Carrillo expected to shine in the trenches

The Pumas will have a brand-new look this year, as coach Jay Higgins has a healthy mix of returnees and young players. Let’s check in on what has Puma nation so excited for this year.

Maria Carrillo (NBL-Redwood)

Last season: 4-6, 2-2; third in NBL-Redwood, missed playoffs

Key losses: K Alex Dieter, RB Gio Lucchesi, OL/DL Max Capone, LB Dylan Smith, DB Cooper Wood, LB Garret Baer, RB Sam Mortimer, RB Reed Sherman, RB Sam Lawson; RB/LB Logan Bruce, Jr. (injury).

Key returners: OL/DL Noah Lane, Sr.; DB Nehemiah Holiday, Sr.; OL/DL Domenic Kayed, Sr.; RB Wyatt Olsen, Sr.; TE Brady O’Shea, Sr.; WR/DB Nathan Dipman, Sr.; QB Cooper Bluestone, So.

Outlook:

The Pumas had a lot of promise last year, but were hit by the injury bug early on. Their top three running backs — Sam Mortimer, Reed Sherman and Sam Lawson — all suffered long-term injuries. That paved the way for Gio Lucchesi and Logan Bruce to step into the backfield. As a result, Lucchesi was named a first-team all-league player.

But with Lucchesi, Mortimer, Sherman and Lawson having graduated, Bruce will also not be in the picture, as he had shoulder surgery last spring that will keep him out for the season.

The running game will now be spearheaded by senior Wyatt Olsen. Olsen was a second-team all-league selection last year.

Also a part of the new-look Pumas backfield is sophomore quarterback Cooper Bluestone. Bluestone spent a majority of time on the JV squad last season.

“I’m always happy when I have a good core of guys,” Higgins said. “I feel like I have a sharp group of guys that are quick to learn, eager to be coached and excited to get ready for that first game.”

Carrillo’s strength will no doubt be on both lines, where they have multiple all-league selections returning. Sam Lane was a first-team all-league selection on the offensive line, while Domenic Kayed was a first-team selection on the defensive line. Kayed had 49 tackles, nine for loss, and 10 sacks as a junior.

The Pumas open up their schedule at home against Skyline (Oakland) before heading on the road for a tough test at Benicia. They will look to avenge last season’s last-second loss to Petaluma before finishing their nonleague slate against Wood (Vacaville) and the NBL-Oak’s Analy.

Schedule: Aug. 25 vs. Skyline-Oakland, Sept. 8 at Benicia, Sept. 15 at Petaluma, Sept. 22 at Wood-Vacaville, Sept. 29 vs. Analy, Oct. 6 vs. Ukiah*, Oct. 13 at Piner*, Oct. 20 at Healdsburg*, Oct. 27 vs. Saint Mary’s-Albany, Nov. 3 vs. St. Vincent* (*=league game)

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.