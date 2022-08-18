Prep football preview: Montgomery could make statement in new league

After a successful 2021 campaign in the North Bay League-Redwood, Montgomery is making the jump up to the Oak Division and could make some noise in the league race. Here’s a closer look at the Vikings.

Montgomery (NBL-Oak)

Last season: 7-4, 3-1; tied for first in NBL-Redwood, lost in first round of NCS Division 3 playoffs

Key losses: WR/DB Mason Hallin, RB Jaxson Howley, OL Frankie Riviera, DL George Meisler, DL Elijah Saxton, LB Jaydon Shaw, OLB Dominic Olivo, WR Justin Merriken, OL Justin Koppy

Key returners: DT Sam Valenti, Jr.; QB Lucas Foye, Sr.; WR/RB/DB Keegan Peterson, Sr.; OL Asher Blain, Sr.; LB Colton Whitestine, Sr.; WR/OLB Owen Faustino, Sr.; WR Izeyah Wright, Jr.; WR/DB Joey Bowser, Sr.

Outlook:

After seeing them in 7-on-7 camps this offseason, coaches around the county have been buzzing about the strides that the Vikings have made.

The reigning co-champs of the Redwood are making the jump to the Oak this fall and could be a dark horse candidate in the league race. Out of their 46 varsity players, a massive increase from last year, 26 are seniors and even the younger ones enter this year with varsity playing experience.

“I think the biggest thing that we’re excited about is we’re usually around 28 on varsity,” said fifth-year head coach Vertis Patton. “So to come out this year and have 46 is awesome.”

Offensively, the Vikings return First-Team All-Leaguers Lucas Foye, a senior quarterback who passed for over 1,000 yards and had 22 total touchdowns, and their top receiver Keegan Peterson, a senior who was also a First-Team All-League defensive back.

Peterson will be surrounded by other talented receivers in 6-4 junior Izeyah Wright, Owen Faustino and Joey Bowser. The Vikings’ offensive line should be another strong point, as four of their five starters are returning.

And while they do lose some key pieces on defense, especially on the line, linebacker Sam Valenti, the Defensive Player of the Year in the Redwood last year, is back for his junior season.

In total, Montgomery brings back eight offensive starters and seven on the defense.

“Overall I think the team this year coming up is a lot better than it was last year,” Patton said.

Schedule: Aug. 26 vs. Ukiah, Sept. 2 at Bethel-Vallejo, Sept. 9 vs. St. Bernard’s-Eureka, Sept. 16 vs. Casa Grande, Sept. 24 at St. Vincent, Bye, Oct. 7 at Cardinal Newman*, Oct. 14 vs. Santa Rosa*, Oct. 21 vs. Windsor*, Oct. 28 at Rancho Cotate*, Nov. 4 vs. Analy* (* = league game)

