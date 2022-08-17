Prep football preview: Mustangs back for more

St. Vincent was one game shy of a state championship berth last season. With a long list of returnees, the Mustangs are back for more.

St. Vincent

Last season: 11-2, 3-1 in NBL-Redwood, lost in Division 6-AA regional finals

Key losses: QB/WR/OLB Dante Antonini; TE/MLB Jake DeCarli; OL/DL Dominic Minton; DE Killian Collins; DE Riley Gilfillan

Key returners: RB/LB Kai Hall; 5-8, 180, Jr.; OL Cam Vaughn; 6-2, 290; Sr.; TE/LB Nathan Rooks; 6-1, 220; Sr.; WR Jack Davis, Jr.; DB/WR Malcom Rooks, Jr.; WR/S Nico Antonini, Jr.; WR/DB Tye Nickens, So.; QB/DE/TE Eddy Stone, Sr.; QB/DB Jaret Bosarge; Sr.

Outlook: The Mustangs were one game shy of a state title berth last season, and luckily for them, a majority of that team is coming back for another run.

St. Vincent tied for first place last season in the Redwood with Montgomery and Santa Rosa, but won the league via tiebreaker. With both Montgomery and Santa Rosa moving up to the Oak this season, SVHS believes they can win it all, and more.

“I think if we stay healthy, and continue to grow as a team and as a family, we have a great chance to be back where we were last year,” head coach Trent Herzog said.

St. Vincent will see the likes of RB Kai Hall, OL Cam Vaughn and TE/LB Nathan Rooks back in the fold. Hall is the reigning Offensive Player of the Year in the Redwood, Vaughn a returning First-Team All-League offensive lineman, and Rooks a returning First-Team All-League linebacker.

The trio leads a group of seniors Herzog says have stepped up in a big way.

“Last year we had great seniors … but we’ve got great incoming seniors that have their own great leadership qualities.”

Despite the confidence coming into the year, St. Vincent knows they have a tough NBL slate. Trips to Ukiah and Piner are on the horizon as well as hosting Maria Carrillo, so Herzog isn’t looking past the league.

“I think going in, we’re one of the teams to beat,” Herzog said. “We got to beat Ukiah on the road, obviously Maria Carrillo has gotten a lot better from what I heard, and Piner will be a lot better, so those are the three teams we have to beat to win the league.”

Schedule: Aug. 27 at St. Bernard’s, Sept. 3 at Incline (NV), Sept. 10 vs. St. Helena, Sept. 16 at Oakland Tech, Sept. 24 vs. Montgomery, Bye, Oct. 7 at Piner*, Oct. 15 vs. St. Bernard’s, Oct. 21 at Ukiah*, Oct. 29 vs. Healdsburg*, Nov. 5 vs. Maria Carrillo* (* = league game)