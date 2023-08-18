Prep football preview: New head coach, talented weapons show promise for Sonoma Valley

With a new head coach and most of last year’s squad returning, the Dragons are on the climb and looking to set the Vine Valley League ablaze.

Sonoma Valley (VVAL)

Last season: 4-7, 1-5; sixth in VVAL; lost in first round of NCS Division 5 playoffs

Key losses: RB Spencer Jacobs

Key returners: QB Trent Ohman, Sr.; WR Hudson Giarritta, Jr.; RB/LB Lee Scott, Sr.; LB Payden Ihrig, Sr.; RB/LB Daunte Gonzalez, Sr.; DE/LB Casey Terrell, Sr.

Outlook:

A new era is set to begin at Sonoma Valley.

Max Pond, a Cardinal Newman grad and Sonoma native who just led Branson to a North Coast Section title in eight-man football, is now the head coach at Sonoma Valley. He inherits a Dragons squad that finished 1-5 in league play and has now changed systems four times in the past four years.

But the good thing is they return just about everybody.

“I feel like we have some good skill players,” Pond said of his guys. “Again, we haven’t done anything yet, so we’re approaching this modestly. I do think we have a good chance to do something pretty good this year.”

QB Trent Ohman, now a senior, and WR Hudson Giarritta, now a junior, made up one of the most exciting duos to watch last year across the county. Giarritta, a first-team all-league selection, caught 51 passes for 812 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ohman, a second-team all-league selection, threw for 1,487 yards last year on 112 completions. He found the end zone through the air 13 times, while rushing for another five scores.

Defensively, first-team all-league selection Payden Ihrig will lead the Dragons. Ihrig was a force at middle linebacker, racking up 73 total tackles, including four for a loss.

Like Casa Grande, the Dragons have added some new faces to their nonleague slate. They open up at Alhambra and two weeks later have their home opener against Healdsburg. Marin County’s Terra Linda, as well as the NCL I’s Kelseyville, remain on the schedule.

“We are playing schools that are double ours in size,” Pond said. “Our league schedule is going to be tough, and we understand that. We also understand that a lot of kids have graduated from all schools, and we’re really excited about what’s to come.”

Schedule: Aug. 25 at Alhambra, Sept. 1 at Kelseyville, Sept. 8 vs. Healdsburg, Sept. 15 vs. Terra Linda, Sept. 22 at Petaluma*, Sept. 29 vs. American Canyon*, Oct. 6 at Napa*, Oct. 20 at Vintage*, Oct. 27 vs. Justin-Siena*, Nov. 3 vs. Casa Grande* (*=league game)

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.