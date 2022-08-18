Prep football preview: New league brings new challenges for Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa (NBL-Oak)

Last season: 6-4, 3-1; tied for first in NBL-Redwood, missed playoffs

Key losses: RB Carlitos Pardo, K Daniel Escutia, TE Anmol Singh, OL Garrett Bonnin, OL/DL Manuel Garcia, QB/DB Julian Astobiza, OL/DL Boris Martinez, RB/DL Adrian Madrigal, WR/DB Eli Winkelman, OL Boris Martinez, OL Alexis Solano, DB Angel Villanueva, RB Ryan Hesz

Key returners: TE/DB Nolan Frost, Sr.; RB/LB Adan Lemus, Jr.; LB Louwegie Arriaga, Sr.; OL/DL Iverson Toleafoa, Jr.; Talan Patrick, Jr.

Outlook:

Due to its success the last two full seasons, Santa Rosa is making the jump up to the Oak this fall, although this year’s Panthers will look much different than the league-winning teams in 2019 and 2021.

Santa Rosa graduated more than 20 players from last year’s team that shared the Redwood title with St. Vincent and Montgomery. That reality is not lost on head coach Roy Keegan, who acknowledged they’ll have to up their game to compete in the Oak.

“We’re better off in the Redwood, competition-wise; however, I understand the reason we got moved up,” he said. “Co-champions last year and then champions the year before that. The problem is, those kids from those teams are no longer here and right now we’re just a big mystery.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge, but don’t get me wrong, it’s going to be difficult for us.”

Leading rusher Carlitos Pardo is among their 11 graduated All-League seniors, but they do return Defensive Back of the Year/First-Team wide receiver Nolan Frost, a junior who has impressed during the offseason.

“He’s a good one. He’s special,” Keegan said. “He can make plays and some incredible catches, but we just have to get him the ball.”

Returning with him are All-Leaguers Adan Lemus, a junior, and Louwegie Arriaga, both linebackers who will share running back duties. The Panthers will also probably be splitting reps at quarterback between senior Henry Younger and junior Nolan Bankston, who both offer different looks on offense.

Junior Iverson Toleafoa, listed at 5-11, 260 pounds, will hold down the line on both sides of the ball.

Schedule: Aug. 26 vs. San Rafael, Sept. 1 at Petaluma, Sept. 9 vs. Archie Williams-San Anselmo, Sept. 16 vs. Ukiah, Sept. 23 vs. Maria Carrillo, Bye, Oct. 7 vs. Windsor*, Oct. 14 at Montgomery*, Oct. 21 vs. Analy*, Oct. 28 at Cardinal Newman*, Nov. 4 at Rancho Cotate* (* = league game).

