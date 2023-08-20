Prep football preview: Numbers up for Analy, but much to replace from last year

Analy brings a varsity roster of more than 50 players into the season but returns just one of its nine all-league players. Here’s a closer look at the Tigers.

Analy (NBL-Oak)

Last season: 6-6, 2-3; fourth in NBL-Oak; lost in first round of NCS Division 5 playoffs.

Key losses: QB Sammy Long, WR Giovanni Visintin, RB Jaden Brady, DB Solomon Hall, WR Jafet Gonzalez, DB Diego Ruvalcaba, LB Liam Drake, OL/DL Ty Sheffler.

Key returners: WR/DB Logan Mitchell, Sr.; RB/WR Ben Stewart, Sr.; LB Quinn Roan, Sr.; LB Lincoln Johnson, Sr.; WR/DB Wade Lewis, Sr.; WR/S Corbin Drake, Sr.; DB Andrew Salgado, Sr.; OL/DL Xavier Mann, Sr.; OL/DL Mason Niel, Sr.; OL/DL Ioan Ramos, Sr.; LB Trent Montiel, Sr.

Outlook:

Just like last season, Analy had a massive turnout for football, an impact of the Analy-El Molino merger a few years ago. But even with more than 50 players on the varsity roster — over half of whom are upperclassmen — the Tigers graduated most of last season’s impact players and will be heavily relying on a relatively inexperienced group to fill those vacancies.

Of their nine all-league players last fall, only one is back — Quinn Roan, who made the second team as an outside linebacker. Gone to graduation are quarterback Sammy Long, wide receivers Giovanni Visintin and Jafet Gonzalez, offensive lineman Ty Scheffler, defensive backs Solomon Hall and Diego Ruvalcaba, running back Jaden Brady and outside linebacker Liam Drake.

That collection of players accounted for more than 2,000 all-purpose yards, 21 touchdowns and all seven of last year’s defensive interceptions, not to mention Long’s 2,500 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.

Analy’s coaching staff recognizes the challenge at hand but is optimistic for a competitive campaign.

“We got some pretty decent skill guys, just hoping to keep everyone healthy,” Analy head coach Dan Bourdon said. “On defense, we’re returning a lot of key contributors, so we’re hoping to be a lot better on that side of the ball this year.”

Other than Roan, another big returner is senior wide receiver Logan Mitchell, who, despite being limited with injuries, led the Tigers with 47 receptions and 834 yards to go with seven touchdowns. Mitchell will again be the Tigers’ main threat in the passing game along with senior Wade Lewis (four receptions, 77 yards, one touchdown in three games last year).

Senior Ben Stewart will take over at running back. He was productive in a limited role last year (197 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards, one total touchdown in six games) and will see his role increase dramatically this fall.

“We’re planning on him being a featured guy for us,” Bourdon said of Stewart.

Analy was also in the midst of a quarterback competition early in camp between seniors Jake Lewis and Giovanni Gibbs. Both may see time at the position this fall.

The three main players to watch on the line, Bourdon reported during the first week with pads, are seniors Xavier Mann, Mason Niel and Ioan Ramos. Outside of that trio, expect a lot of youth up front.

“We’re going to be kind of young on the line,” Bourdon said. “We have seven sophomores up right now on varsity, which is the most I’ve ever had as a coach.”

On the defensive end, keep an eye out for Roan and senior linebackers Lincoln Johnson and Trent Montiel.

Schedule: Aug. 25 vs. Lincoln-San Francisco, Sept. 1 vs. Eureka, Sept. 8 at Petaluma, Sept. 22 vs. Elite-Vallejo, Sept. 29 at Maria Carrillo, Oct. 6 vs. Rancho Cotate*, Oct. 13 at Cardinal Newman*, Oct. 20 vs. Santa Rosa*, Oct. 27 at Windsor*, Nov. 3 vs. Montgomery* (*=league game)

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.