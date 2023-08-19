Prep football preview: Piner seeking to improve in league play

Even after a subpar season last year, Piner heads into this season with expectations sky high. With loads of skill players returning, let’s check out why the Prospectors have been turning heads all summer.

Piner (NBL-Redwood)

Last season: 3-6, 1-3; fourth in NBL-Redwood, missed playoffs

Key losses: WR NJ Robert, OL/DL Abe Herman, DB Jaxon Gilardo, OL/DL Juan Suarez.

Key returners: QB Matt Erickson, Sr.; RB/LB Jose Sanchez, Sr.; WR/DB Jaden Hernandez, Jr.; WR/DB Apollo Pereira, Jr.; OL/DL Conal Moran-Rivera, Sr.; OL Antoneo Nevarez, Sr.

Outlook:

For the Prospectors, 2022 was an underwhelming season. Piner finished fourth in the NBL-Redwood with a 1-3 league mark. They went 3-6 overall, with wins against San Rafael, Fort Bragg and Healdsburg.

And yet, Piner is headed into 2023 with high expectations as always, even with lower roster numbers than normal. And rightfully so.

Loads of talented skill players return for Piner, all of whom have well-earned experience in coach Terence Bell’s pass-heavy attack. And that starts with second-year starting quarterback Matt Erickson.

Erickson, named first-team all-league last year at the quarterback position, passed for 1,900 yards on 175 completions. He also tossed 24 touchdowns.

If Erickson was doing it through the air, then Jose Sanchez was doing it on the ground and on defense. A returning first-team all-league selection at inside linebacker and a second team all-league selection at running back, he had 699 all-purpose yards offensively while racking up 72 total tackles on defense.

While Piner graduated first-team all-league wideout NJ Robert, the Prospectors bring back two athletic receivers in Jaden Hernandez and Apollo Pereira. Hernandez, a second-team all-league selection at wide receiver, had 669 yards receiving on 48 catches with 11 touchdowns.

The biggest question mark will be the line. Piner did lose Juan Suarez and Abe Herman, both all-league selections, to graduation. They bring back a lot of potential, however, with skilled players such as Conal Moran-Rivera and Antoneo Nevarez.

Schedule: Aug. 25 vs. Middletown, Sept. 1 at Cloverdale, Sept. 8 vs. San Rafael, Sept. 22 at Eureka, Sept. 29 vs. Santa Rosa, Oct. 7 at St. Vincent*, Oct. 13 vs. Maria Carrillo*, Oct. 20 vs. Novato, Oct. 27 at Ukiah*, Nov. 3 vs. Healdsburg* (*=league game)

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.