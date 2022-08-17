Prep football preview: Prospectors ready to roll

Piner has all the confidence in the world that they’ll make some noise this season. Here’s a closer look at their team.

Last season: 2-6, 1-3 in NBL-Redwood, missed playoffs

Key losses: WR/DB Donovan McAndrew WR/FS Dustin Currin, QB Dominic Feliciano

Key returners: QB/OLB Matty Erickson Jr,; WR/CB Jaden Hernandez So.; WR/S Anthony Castellani, Sr; WR/LB Jaiden White, Jr.; WR NJ Robert, Sr.; C/DT Kevin Gallegos Martinez, Jr.; T/DT Brennan Steggal, Jr.

Outlook: The Prospectors have a young team returning this season, as their core is chock full of sophomores and juniors.

Although this team is one of the younger squads throughout the NBL, head coach Terence Bell sees that as a benefit, not a drawback.

“I’m super optimistic for the boys and how hard they’ve been working,” Bell said. “They’re familiar with the scheme, they know what we expect, and I think it’s an easier group to communicate with.”

Leading the pack of returnees is junior quarterback Matthew “Matty” Erickson. He shifts over from the wide receiver position, where he averaged over 60 yards a game last season — leading the team. Erickson was also an All-League selection at middle linebacker.

“We’re really junior-heavy this year, so I think that sophomore class from last year might have been one of the reasons we struggled, they’re a bit too young,” Bell said. “But it’s all about that growth; we took those lumps but it made us way stronger.”

Along with Erickson, the Prospectors return a solid receiving core that includes two seniors in NJ Robert and Anthony Castellani as well as sophomore Jaden Hernandez.

Schedule: Aug. 26 at Willits, Sept. 2 vs. Cloverdale, Sept. 9 at San Rafael, Sept. 16 vs. Fort Bragg, Sept. 23 vs. Eureka, Bye, Oct. 7 vs. St. Vincent*, Oct. 14 at Maria Carrillo*, Oct. 28 vs. Ukiah*, Nov. 4 at Healdsburg* (* = league game)