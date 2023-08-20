Prep football preview: Rancho Cotate looking for new faces to step up

Rancho Cotate, one of the most consistent programs in the area, will need some new names to take the reigns after graduating a star-studded class. Here’s more on the Cougars.

Rancho Cotate (NBL-Oak)

Last season: 9-3, 4-1; second in NBL-Oak; lost in semifinals of NCS Division 2 playoffs.

Key losses: WR/DB Sailasa Vadrawale, WR/DB Ananias Walker (transfer), QB Liam Keaney, WR Dylan Gagnon, WR/DB Abel Calvillo, OL/DL Malik Cleveland, DL Sean Sage, LB Camden Morrow, OL Ryan Borno.

Key returners: QB Jacob Pruitt, Sr.; RB/WR Tupotu Hale, Sr.; WR/RB Geovanny Ortiz, Sr.; LB Erick Rodriguez, Jr.; LB Adam Raines, Sr.; WR Giovanni Martinez, Sr.; OL/DL Diego Rosales, Sr.; OL/DL Giovanni Calleja, Sr.; OL/DL Xavier Uli, Sr.

Outlook: The Cougars arguably have to replace the most talent of any local team this fall.

Gone are former league MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Sailasa Vadrawale (Cal) and three-star prospect Ananias Walker (transfer to Windsor), the Cougars’ top two pass-catching and defending threats from last year’s team, along with multiyear all-league lineman Malik Cleveland (UC Davis) and all-league quarterback Liam Keaney (graduation).

In total, Rancho graduated 22 seniors and returned four starters on offense and just one on defense. That reality is not lost on head coach Gehrig Hotaling — “A lot of guys have to prove themselves,” he said — but he also expressed confidence in his returners and first-year varsity players alike.

“A lack of experience is what we’re going to have to deal with early in the season, but once they get their sea legs under them I think we’re going to be fine,” he said. “We’ll give any team a run for their money.”

The good news for the Cougars is the big-name returners are in a few key positions. Senior Jacob Pruitt, the reigning NBL-Oak Back of the Year and a speedy athlete, will start at quarterback for the second straight season. He took over midway last year after Keaney suffered a season-ending concussion. Pruitt went on to total nearly 1,600 yards with 21 total scores and four games of over 100 yards rushing in six games as a starter.

The Cougars also return first-team all-league senior running back Potu Hale (687 rushing yards, nine touchdowns) and senior back Geo Ortiz (385 rushing yards, two touchdowns).

Also back are junior Eric Rodriguez (53 total tackles), an all-league linebacker, and senior linebacker Adam Raines (48 total tackles). On the line, Hotaling is high on senior Diego Rosales and Xavier Uli (6-foot-5, 260 pounds).

An up-and-coming player to watch will be sophomore John McClellan. He’s listed at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and plays multiple positions on both sides of the ball.

“Looking like we’re a pretty solid run team right now and we’re developing the pass game,” Hotaling said. “We’re fast, very strong in the weight room — the strongest team I’ve ever had. These guys push around major weight in the weight room — hoping it translates to the field, but it usually does. Fast and strong, just inexperienced and have to figure it out.”

Schedule: Aug. 25 vs. Petaluma (at SRJC), Sept. 2 at Redwood, Sept. 9 at Sacramento, Sept. 15 vs. Freedom-Oakley, Sept. 29 vs. Pleasant Valley-Chico, Oct. 6 at Analy*, Oct. 13 vs. Windsor*, Oct. 20 vs. Cardinal Newman*, Oct. 27 at Montgomery*, Nov. 3 at Santa Rosa* (*=league game)

