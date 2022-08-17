Prep football preview: Refreshed Pumas eager to get to top of NBL-Redwood

Switching from the Oak division, the Pumas have a strong senior class returning and hope to get to the top of the NBL-Redwood.

Here’s a look at Maria Carrillo’s squad.

Maria Carrillo

Last season: 1-9, 0-5 NBL-Oak, missed playoffs

Key losses: N/A

Key returners: RB Sam Lawson; Sr.; RB/LB Sam Mortimer; Sr.; RB Reed Sherman; Sr.; QB Tommy McPhee; Jr.; OL/DE Max Capone-Nelson; Sr.; OL Brendan Fitzpatrick; Sr.; WR Trey Cummins; Jr.

Outlook: Also switching leagues, the Pumas come into this season off an underwhelming season in the Oak.

And while they return a strong group of seniors, they certainly look different.

At running back, the Pumas return a three-headed monster with seniors Sam Lawson, Sam Mortimer and Reed Sherman. Lawson was named second-team All-NBL Oak at running back last season, and Sherman was second-team All-NBL Oak as a defensive back.

Tall, big-bodied junior Tommy McPhee is the starting quarterback for Maria Carrillo.

Despite what the record from last year says, the Pumas certainly aren’t shying away from any opponents. They play VVAL contenders Casa Grande and Petaluma as well as NBL-Oak threat Analy. In league play, Maria Carrillo takes trips to both Ukiah and St. Vincent while hosting Piner and Healdsburg.

Maria Carrillo’s Sam Mortimer runs through drills during practice in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

They will look to avenge last season’s losses to Casa Grande, Petaluma and Analy.

Schedule: Bye, Sept. 2 at Casa Grande, Sept. 9 vs Benicia, Sept. 16 vs Petaluma, Sept. 23 vs Santa Rosa, Sept. 30 at Analy, Oct. 7 at Ukiah*, Oct. 14 vs Piner*, Oct. 21 vs Healdsburg*, Nov. 5 at St. Vincent* (* = league game)