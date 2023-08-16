Prep football preview: Roseland University Prep looks to grow after 1st playoff appearance

Roseland University Prep made the postseason last year for the first time in its program’s brief history. Now, they’ll look to return to the playoffs. Here’s a closer look at the Knights.

Roseland University Prep (NCL III)

Last season: 6-5, 6-1 2nd in NCL III, lost in 1st round of NCS playoffs

Key losses: Isaiah Velasquez, OL/DL Gustavo Molina, Rodrigo Gutierrez, Edgar Farias (transfer), Eddie Gutierrez (transfer)

Key returners: RB/LB Noah Roland, Sr.; RB/DE Edgar Ordaz, Jr., OL/DL Juan Pablo Tenorio, Jr., QB/LB Kelbyn Silva, Jr., QB/RB/LB Hector Marrufo, Jr.

Outlook:

Coming off their most successful season in their program’s brief history, the Roseland University Prep Knights are eyeing another step forward this fall.

“We’re looking pretty good,” said third-year head coach DeJuan Miggins, who will be leading the program into its fifth season. “Young again, lost some key players, but we’re looking pretty good. Ready and excited to make it happen again this year.”

The Knights took second in the North Central League III at 6-1 last season thanks to six consecutive wins to close out the regular season before their year ended in a lopsided first-round playoff loss to Branson, which went on to win its second straight North Coast Section eight-person title.

The Knights graduated Co-League MVP Isaiah Velasquez and first-team all-leaguers Gustavo Molina and Rodrigo Gutierrez, and lost a few other of their projected top returners to transfers.

Eddie Gutierrez and Edgar Farias, who were both first-team all-league players last year, are now playing for Piner and Montgomery, respectively.

Despite the losses, last season’s success has helped the program continue its momentum this past offseason.

The Knights’ numbers are still good, around 23 players, with three seniors, 11 juniors and the rest underclassmen. Miggins reported that turnout at offseason workouts was more consistent and they learned a lot from participating in 7-on-7 passing leagues against larger area schools.

“We’re a running team, but we went there because we need to be able to defend the pass,” he said. “We did that and we feel good. We feel like we’re going to give people a run for their money this year and hopefully get us a win in the playoffs.”

Miggins is high on senior running back/linebacker Noah Roland, who was first-team all-league as a junior last year, along with a very strong returning junior class, highlighted by Edgar Ordaz, Juan Pablo Tenorio, Kelbyn Silva and Hector Marrufo.

Schedule: Sept. 2 vs. Crystal Springs Upland, Sept. 8 at Tomales, Sept. 15 vs. Calistoga, Sept. 29 at Round Valley*, Oct. 7 vs. Swett*, Oct. 14 vs. Anderson Valley*, Oct. 20 at Cornerstone Christian*, Oct. 27 vs. Potter Valley*, Nov. 3 at Laytonville* (*-league game).

