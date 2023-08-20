Prep football preview: Santa Rosa hopes for bounce-back season after down year

Coming off a one-win season, Santa Rosa hopes to stay competitive this fall. Here’s a closer look at the Panthers.

Santa Rosa (NBL-Oak)

Last Season: 1-9, 0-5; sixth in NBL-Oak; missed playoffs.

Key losses: OL/DL Antonio Martinez, OL/DL Eden Torres, WR Nolan Frost, RB Dylan Follrad, RB Louwegie Arriaga, RB Gabriel Pardo (not playing).

Key returners: QB Nolan Bankston, Sr.; RB Michael Mendoza, Sr.; TE Talan Patrick, Sr.; RB/OL/DL Adan Lemus, Sr.; WR/S Cooper Lee, Sr.; OL/DL Iverson Toleafoa, Sr.

Outlook: Santa Rosa had a tough first season playing up in the North Bay League-Oak after being elevated following a solid couple years at or near the top of the Redwood division.

The challenge for the Panthers doesn’t appear to be getting any easier in the second and final year of this realignment cycle. They graduated both of their all-league linemen, graduated their top pass catcher and lost their top returning rusher to another sport.

Head coach Roy Keegan said numbers are also down a bit, 30 on varsity and around the same on JV, but he feels confident about the team they’ll field in Friday’s opener at San Rafael.

“We don't have the numbers we’ve had in the past, but all summer long everyone has been working really hard,” Keegan said. “We had kids working and on vacation, but in the last few weeks or so everyone has been coming together. … I feel good about the group we have. As long as we stay healthy, we should be competitive.”

The Panthers will have several solid veteran returners who will look to help lead them back from their first one-win season since 2014.

Senior tight end Talan Patrick, an all-league selection as a junior, and senior Cooper Lee, listed at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, will be the main threats in the passing game. They combined for nearly 500 yards and four touchdowns as juniors. Senior Nolan Bankston will also assume the starting quarterback role. He totaled 10 scores and nearly 1,200 total yards last year splitting reps with senior Henry Younger.

Senior linemen/running back Adan Lemus will also likely see his workload as a rusher increase this year, and senior Iverson Toleafoa will once again be a leader on both sides of the line.

“It left a bad taste in their mouth, and with this being their senior season and most of them probably not playing again, they’re really working to make it something special,” Keegan said of going 1-9 last year. “… It’s no fun getting beat by 40, but we just had so many injuries last year. It’s tough, and they realize that, but they’ve taken the challenge and are working hard to get better.”

Schedule: Aug. 25 at San Rafael, Sept. 1 vs. Petaluma, Sept. 8 vs. Archie Williams, Sept. 15 at Ukiah, Sept. 29 at Piner, Oct. 6 at Windsor*, Oct. 13 vs. Montgomery*, Oct. 20 at Analy*, Oct. 27 vs. Cardinal Newman*, Nov. 3 vs. Rancho Cotate* (*=league game)

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.