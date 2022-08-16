Prep football preview: Sonoma Valley aims to capitalize on youth movement

The Sonoma Valley football team boasts a young roster that gained varsity experience last year. Here’s a closer look at the team.

Sonoma Valley (VVAL)

Last season: 1-9, 0-6 7th in VVAL, missed playoffs

Key losses: DL Marvin Lobato, RB/OLB Landen Waldrop, RB/DE Tate Baker, RB/OLB Justin Borgnis, WR Rollo Benstead, OLB Junior Meza, S Miguel Molina, DB Adam Duffield, DB Beau Jurasek

Key returners: QB Trent Ohman, TE/OLB Payden Ihrig, WR/LB Spencer Jacobs, Jr.;

Outlook: It’s been nine years since Sonoma Valley’s last winning season, but with a young and experienced team this fall, third-year head coach Clay Jackson feels that the Dragons’ window is now open.

Sonoma Valley graduated 24 seniors last year and has a roster of 30 for this fall that features just four seniors. All the rest are juniors or sophomores but most enter this season having logged heavy playing time last year.

“We’re loaded with juniors so this should be a good two-year run for us,” said Jackson. “We’re really excited about it.”

Highlighting that group of returning juniors is starting quarterback Trent Ohman, who passed for 1,293 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a sophomore. Jackson has high hopes for the 6-foot, 180-pound signal caller.

“I think he’s the best quarterback in the VVAL and one of the best in the North Bay,” he said. “That’s why we actually changed our offense – we were a power running team my first year here – but he’s just so talented that we had to build an offense around him.”

Ohman will have a returning starting wide receiver back in senior Spencer Jacobs and a rising sophomore Hudson Giarrita, the Dragons’ JV MVP who Jackson feels could be among the best in the league someday.

“He’s going to be a star,” said Jackson. “His idol was (Napa High grad and one of the best tight ends in the country at University of Georgia) Brock Bowers. Everything Brock does, he does.”

To emphasize the youth movement, the Dragons’ starting offensive line will be juniors or sophomores and they’ll likely start just one senior on defense.

“We were really young last year so this year it should be a step up for us,” said Jackson.

Schedule: Aug. 26 vs. Burton-San Francisco, Sept. 2 vs. Oakland, Sept. 10 at Terra Linda-San Rafael, Sept. 16 vs. Kelseyville, Sept. 23 at American Canyon*, Sept. 30 at Justin-Siena*, Oct. 7 at Casa Grande*, Oct. 14 vs. Petaluma*, Oct. 21 vs. Vintage*, Bye, Nov. 4 vs. Napa* (* indicates league game).

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.