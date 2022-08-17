Prep football preview: Speed the name of the game for Healdsburg

For the Greyhounds, the time is now to show how much they’ve improved, and whether or not they can hang with the rest of the NBL-Redwood.

Healdsburg

Last season: 3-6, 0-4 in NBL-Redwood, missed playoffs.

Key losses: N/A

Key returners: RB/CB Cameron Pippi, Sr.; QB/SS Jeremiah Michener, Sr.; OL/DL Logan Cardona, Jr.; LB Nathaniel Rowland, So; Eddy Silva, Sr.; OL/DL Alexis Gonzalez; Jr.

Outlook: Greyhounds are known for their speed, and this team fits that bill to a T.

“First and foremost, I don’t think there’s anyone as fast as us,” Second-year head coach Robert “Bear” Gray said. “And there’s a lot of fast kids in this league.”

That belief starts with the senior duo of RB Cameron Pippi and QB Jeremiah Michener. Both are shifty runners who have top-end speed in the open field.

“They bring quickness, organization and smartness,” Gray said of Pippi and Michener.

Another area Gray is super excited about is the offensive line, led by the trio of senior Logan Cardona, senior Eddy Silva and junior Alexis Gonzalez.

“First of all, they’re older and more mature,” Gray said of his boys in the trenches. “They got football knowledge now; before they didn’t have it. They’re more disciplined, and our line is our strongest point.”

At Healdsburg today as the Grayhounds look to get to the top of the NBL-Redwood pic.twitter.com/GNVoMHZ3hg — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) August 13, 2022

There is also a growing belief within the Greyhound camp that they can surprise a lot of people this season. Mouthwatering matchups are across the board for Healdsburg, starting with Fort Bragg and ending with Piner at home.

“‘If they’re not (surprised), then something’s going to be wrong with them,” Gray said.

Schedule**: Aug. 26 vs. Fort Bragg, Sept. 3 at Novato, Sept. 9 at Cloverdale, Sept. 16 vs. Lower Lake, Sept. 23 vs. Kennedy, Sept. 30 vs, Irvington, Bye, Oct. 14 vs, Ukiah*, Oct. 21 at Maria Carrillo*, Oct. 29 at St. Vincent*, Nov. 4 vs. Piner* (* = league game)

**-all home games to be played at Recreation Park