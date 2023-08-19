Prep football preview: St. Vincent reloads in hopes of defending NBL-Redwood title

The Mustangs had one of the best regular seasons ever seen in Sonoma County last year — but a side effect was losing perhaps their most talented senior class in program history. Well, St. Vincent has reloaded, and are looking to finish what they started.

St. Vincent (NBL-Redwood)

Last season: 12-1, 4-0; first in NBL-Redwood, runner-up in NCS Division 7 playoffs

Key losses: QB Jaret Bosarge, RB Kai Hall, LB Nathan Rooks, OL/DL Cameron Vaughn, TE Eddy Stone, DB Tobias Klein, OL/DL Kieran Pedersen, LB Mac Cauz.

Key returners: WR/DB Jack Davis, Sr.; OL/DL Robert Rooks, Jr.; OL/DL Brett Ghisletta, Sr.; OL/DL TJ Allen, Jr.; QB Gabe Casanovas, So.; WR/DB Malcolm Rooks, Sr.; OL/DL Nour Elbelisy, Sr.; OL/DL CJ Perez, So.; WR Tye Nickens, Jr.; WR/LB Joseph Edwards, Jr.; WR/LB Nico Antonini, Sr.; QB/DB Mason Caturegli, So. (transfer); OL/DE Jack Olyphant, Sr. (transfer).

Outlook:

For all that St. Vincent accomplished last season, the Mustangs will be the first to tell you that they fell short of expectations.

After winning the NBL-Redwood title for the second straight year, the No. 1 seed in the NCS Division 7 playoffs lost in the championship game to No. 2 Clear Lake.

One half of the story for the Mustangs this season is that they lost a ton from last season. They did lose perhaps the best class in program history in Kai Hall, Nathan Rooks, Cam Vaughn, Jaret Bosarge, Eddy Stone, Mac Cauz and Tobias Klein.

The most obvious replacement need is for Hall, who is the Redwood Empire’s all-time leading rusher in both yards and touchdowns, both set this past season. He is also the single season and all-time rushing leader at the school.

The other part of that story, however, is that the Mustangs return a ton as well. Back are all-league selections Jack Davis, Robert Rooks, Tye Nickens, Malcolm Rooks and more. Davis was a first-team all-league selection at both wide receiver and defensive back, while Rooks got the nod at both offensive and defensive line.

“Last year we had a great season, and lost a lot of great players,” Mustangs head coach Trent Herzog said — but “we have a lot of guys coming back that were huge contributors to last year’s team.”

The Mustangs did get a huge addition to their line with Jack Olyphant, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end who transferred from Terra Linda last spring. He will be crucial next to Rob Rooks and Nour Elbelisy up front.

“I really like this team,” Herzog said. “I like the leadership, I like the work ethic, and these kids don’t complain. They give you everything they have, and do what needs to be done on and off the field. As a staff, we’re super excited about this year.”

Another huge position to fill is at the quarterback position, as Bosarge was a member of the 1,000-1,000 club last year. The Mustangs have a couple of options to fill that void in sophomores Gabe Casanovas and Mason Caturegli. Caturegli is a transfer from Cloverdale and will have to sit out the first four games of the year.

Due to the success of last season, the Mustangs are now heading up into Division 6 in the NCS. So how will St. Vincent bounce back from the title-game loss and perform against tougher competition?

We’ll soon find out.

Schedule: Aug. 26 vs. De Anza-El Sobrante, Sept. 2 vs. Oakland Tech, Sept. 9 vs. Balboa-San Francisco, Sept. 22 at Montgomery, Sept. 29 at Fortuna, Oct. 7 vs. Piner*, Oct. 14 at St. Bernard’s-Eureka, Oct. 21 vs. Ukiah*, Oct. 27 at Healdsburg*, Nov. 3 at Maria Carrillo* (*=league game)

