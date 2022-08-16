Prep football preview: Time is now for Petaluma

Coming off its best season in the Vine Valley Athletic League, Petaluma appears poised to take another step this fall. Here’s a closer look at their team.

Petaluma (VVAL)

Last season: 7-4, 3-3 4th in VVAL, lost in first round of NCS Division 4 playoffs

Key losses: TE/OLB Neill Crudo, WR/CB Doren Shaw, OL Tyshaun Thames

Key returners: QB Henry Ellis, Sr.; WR/DB Dawson Shaw, Sr.; WR/DB Silas Pologeorgis, Sr.; ILB Hyrum Smith, Sr.; ILB/RB Lucas Vanderlind, Sr.; FB Ed Berncich, Jr.; WR/K Asher Levy, Jr.; TE/DL London Sundell, Jr.; OL/DL Jed Anezil, Jr.; OL/DL Zack Rinsky, Sr.; OL/DL Jager Williams, Sr.; RB Chase Miller, Jr.

Outlook: The Trojans are coming off their best season in the VVAL and appear primed to take another step forward this fall. With a total roster of 33 players, they’ll have 18 total starting positions returning for this year.

Rick Krist, entering his 13th year as head coach, said there aren’t many weak spots on this year’s team. They have three returning starting linemen in junior Jed Anezil and seniors Zack Rinsky and Jagger Williams and bring back five of their six all-league players.

Headlining that group is First-Team All-League quarterback Henry Ellis, who has an array of dangerous weapons around him. Senior wide receiver Dawson Shaw and multi-positional threat senior Silas Pologeorgis, both also all-league returners, will likely make up the bulk of the Trojans’ offensive attack, along with emerging players Chase Miller, Lucas Vanderlind, Ed Bernich and Asher Levy.

Krist is as high on this group as any he’s ever coached.

“Definitely the most talented skill players that I’ve had in my program as a whole,” he said.

The only concern Krist has is with their depth. While they have 33 players, and he believes their starting 22 guys can hang with anyone in the VVAL, keeping his key guys healthy will be a huge priority.

“We’re going through the logistics right now in terms of what we need to do to make what numbers we have work,” he said.

Vintage and Casa Grande both figure to be the teams to beat once again the VVAL, but with this group that Petaluma has, don’t be surprised if the Trojans make some noise.

“I think our league is not a one-person league anymore,” Krist said. “It was for a couple years but I don’t think it’s like that anymore.”

Schedule: Aug. 26 vs. Terra Linda, Sept. 1 vs. Santa Rosa, Sept. 9 at Analy, Sept. 16 at Maria Carrillo, Sept. 23 vs. Justin-Siena*, Sept. 30 vs. Vintage*, Bye, Oct. 14 at Sonoma Valley*, Oct. 21 at Napa*, Oct. 29 at Casa Grande*, Nov. 4 vs. American Canyon* (* indicates league game).

