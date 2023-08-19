After finishing second in the NBL-Redwood a year ago, the Wildcats are headed in a new direction with Paul Cronin.

Ukiah (NBL-Redwood)

Last season: 6-3, 3-1; second in NBL-Redwood, missed playoffs

Key losses: WR Marcus Fenk, WR Hunter Schnitzius, OL/DL Julian Maldonado, WR/DB Ky Parrish, QB Johnny Silveira, OL/DL Tucker Stecker, LB Dante Brown.

Key returners: RB/LB Shay Parrish, Sr.; OL/DL Elijah Ram, Sr.; WR/OL Jaxon Page, Sr.; MLB Robbie Henderson, Sr.; OL/DL Toddy Ramos, Sr.

Outlook:

After a one-year hiatus, Paul Cronin is back.

Now situated in the NBL-Redwood, the second-winningest coach in Sonoma County history headed north to take the helm of a Ukiah team that went 6-3 last year and finished second in the division.

“Every place you coach at is a little different,” Cronin said. “It’s been fun because it’s challenging, trying to go in and get some teams put in place, something new for the kids. You don’t know them or their culture, so I guess it makes it challenging but also keeps you really engaged.”

Cronin will certainly have his work cut out for him, as many key players from last year’s squad have left. That includes wide receiver Marcus Fenk, who was named the league’s offensive player of the year.

Also gone are quarterback Johnny Silveira, wide receiver Hunter Schnitzius, lineman Julian Maldonado and wide receiver/defensive back Ky Parrish.

Yet while many key players have left, others remain.

That starts with linebacker Shay Parrish, who was a first-team all-league selection at the position a year ago. Also returning is lineman Elijah Ram, a super physical and athletic player who was named second-team all-league on the offensive line.

Yet another returnee who could be poised to have a breakout year, is wide receiver Jaxon Page. Page is listed at 6-foot-5, 180 pounds and has become a refined route runner. That, mixed with his height, could cause problems for opponents on the outside.

“It was a good summer, the kids committed and we had really good attendance,” Cronin said. “We also had really good energy, so that was exciting for us as coaches.”

As far as the schedule goes, there is no doubt Cronin and crew have some mouthwatering matchups ahead. That includes facing Cronin’s former Windsor team on Sept. 22. The Jaguars are coached by Cronin’s former assistant, Dean Sexton.

Also on the nonleague docket are two other NBL-Oak teams in Montgomery and Santa Rosa, along with Casa Grande and St. Bernard’s (Eureka)

Schedule: Aug. 25 vs. Montgomery, Sept. 1 at Dublin, Sept. 8 vs. Casa Grande, Sept. 15 vs. Santa Rosa, Sept. 22 at Windsor, Sept. 30 at St. Bernard’s-Eureka, Oct. 6 at Maria Carrillo*, Oct. 13 vs. Healdsburg*, Oct. 21 at St. Vincent*, Oct. 27 vs. Piner* (*-league game)

