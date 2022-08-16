Prep football preview: Under new leadership, Cloverdale looks to get back atop NCL I

It’s been over a decade since Cloverdale won a league pennant, but the Eagles could be in the hunt this year. Here’s a closer look at the team.

Cloverdale (NCL I)

Last season: 6-5, 3-3 5th in NCLI, lost in semifinals of NCS Division 7 playoffs

Key losses: RB Dylan Muller, WR/DB David Alvarez, Javier Alvarez

Key returners: OL/DL Casey Lemley, Sr.; RB/WR/S Diesel Cavallo, Sr.; RB/LB Ayal Fitchelberg, Sr.; QB Caden Axell, Sr.; OL/DL Roman Carrillo, Sr.

Outlook: With reigning league champs St. Helena graduating nine all-league players, the North Central League I could be a wide open race this year and the Eagles should be in the hunt.

Taylor Galloway, the nephew of longtime St. Vincent head coach Gary Galloway, takes over the program for his first varsity head coaching job. He began his coaching career under Paul Cronin at Cardinal Newman then spent several years at St. Vincent and El Molino before taking some time off in 2018.

“What kickstarted me back into it was coaching my oldest (son’s) Pee-Wee team last year,” he said.

Cloverdale has about 25 players on its varsity roster this year. Galloway reported they have a good mix of veteran returners on the line and young but talented athletes at their skills positions.

They return two First-Team All-League players in seniors Casey Lemley, a 6-3, 235-pound lineman, and Ayal Fitchelberg, their starting fullback/linebacker. Senior Caden Axell, who stands at 6-3 and doubles as a standout basketball player, will be a player to watch at quarterback.

“He’s really come on strong,” said Galloway of Axell.. “He’s a guy that didn’t have a lot of opportunities last year but I think he’ll be a guy that could surprise some people.”

The Eagles also return four starting lineman, including four-year varsity starter Roman Carrillo at center.

Schedule: Aug. 26 vs. Ripon Christian, Sept. 2 at Piner, Sept. 9 vs. Healdsburg, Bye, Sept. 22 vs. Fort Bragg, Sept. 30 vs. Willits, Oct. 7 at St. Helena, Oct. 14 at Kelseyville, Oct. 21 vs. Middletown, Oct. 28 at Lower Lake, Nov. 4 vs. Clear Lake (* indicates league game).

