Prep football preview: VVAL defense begins now for Casa Grande

The Casa Grande football team aims to defend its first Vine Valley Athletic League title this fall. Here’s a closer look at the team.

Casa Grande (VVAL)

Last season: 7-4, 5-1 1st in VVAL, lost in first round of NCS Division 3 playoffs

Key losses: QB Jacob Porteus, WR Shane Runyeon, OL/DL Colin Patchet, WR Marcus Scott, WR Caden Cramer, OL Garrison Crockett, OL Nick Tobin, RB/LB Antono Bernardini, WR/LB Joe Ellis

Key returners: OL/DL Kodi Cornelius, Jr.; QB Wyatt Abramson, Jr.; RB Ryder Jacobson, Sr.; WR Lucas Miles, Sr.; S Matt Reilly, Jr.; OL Ryan Cooper, Sr.; WR/DB Spencer Almond, Sr.

Outlook: Casa Grande finally broke through in the VVAL last year, unseating three-time defending champ Vintage to capture the league crown.

Now, the Gauchos are looking to reload and try to win back-to-back league titles for the first time since the 2007-2008 seasons.

While they graduated a ton of senior talent, including all-state quarterback Jacob Porteus (3,700 passing yards, 46 touchdowns) and their three top wide receivers, the Gauchos are once again loaded with veteran talent. They boast a roster of 55 players, 26 seniors and 11 returning starters.

“A majority of our team sat behind seniors last year as juniors,” said head coach John Antonio.

That includes senior Wyatt Abramson, who will be replacing Porteus at quarterback. So far Abramson, who completed 13 of 22 passes for 281 yards with a touchdown and an interception in nine games as Porteus’ backup last year, has stepped up to the task.

“I’m super excited about him,” said Antonio. “He way exceeded my expectations coming out of summer and through camp.”

Ambramson will have his pick of targets this year as the Gauchos are 23-deep at receiver. Watch out for seniors Spencer Almond, Lucas Miles and juniors Clint Rea and Ethan Arellano to be major factors.

The Gauchos also bring back their leading rusher in senior Ryder Jacobsen and first-team all-league junior lineman Kodi Cornelis, who will be entering his third season as a starter.

Defensively, Antonio reports that a majority of their starters will be juniors and the line still has a few spots up for grabs. Still, with the depth, experience, returning talent and swagger coming off last year’s league title, this is a group that Antonio and Co. have high hopes for.

“We’re just so excited about the younger classes and this senior class,” he said. “This is the year for us in terms of what we’ve been hoping for and working hard for.”

Schedule: Sept. 2 vs. Maria Carrillo, Sept. 10 at Marin Catholic, Sept. 16 at Montgomery, Sept. 23 at Vintage, Sept. 30 vs. Ukiah, Oct. 7 vs. Sonoma Valley*, Oct. 14 at Napa*, Oct. 21 at American Canyon*, Oct. 29 vs. Petaluma*, Nov. 4 at Justin-Siena* (* indicates league game).

