Prep football preview: With everyone back, Windsor looks primed for monster season

Windsor returns nearly everyone from last year’s team that finished as runners-up in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs. Here’s a closer look at the Jaguars.

Windsor (NBL-Oak)

Last season: 10-3, 5-0; first in NBL-Oak, runner-up in NCS Division 3 playoffs.

Key losses: LB Cameron Crean, OL/DL Conner Contreras, OL/DL Nate Ojeda, LB Trenton Becker, OL/DL Andres Barragan, OL/DL Bryce Gonzalez.

Key returners: WR/DB Hayden Anderson, Jr.; QB Judson Anderson, Sr.; RB Wyatt Morris, Jr.; RB Max McFerren, Jr.; RB/DL Ricky Campos, Sr.; RB Dom Morris, Sr.; WR/DB Gunnar Erickson, Sr.; WR/DB Kienan McAlister, Sr.; WR/DB Joseph Campbell, Sr.; DB August Kingwell, Sr.; LB Jacob Byrn, Jr.; WR/DB Joseph Smith, Sr.; K Kailer Behrens, Sr., OL/DL Grant Michnevich, Sr.; OL/DL Brian Davis, Jr.

Outlook: Coming off a historic 2022 campaign, the Jaguars are poised for even bigger things this fall.

Windsor captured the North Bay League Oak division title last year — its first football league title in over a decade — highlighted by a last-second win over rival Cardinal Newman in the final game of the regular season. It was the first time in program history Windsor has beaten Newman on the gridiron.

The Jaguars went on to finish as runners-up in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs, nearly erasing a multi-touchdown deficit in the championship game to El Cerrito. It’s the second straight season that Windsor made the Division 3 title game and based on their recent success, they’re moving up to Division 2 this year, along with El Cerrito.

Expectations are high for the Jaguars this year because they return nearly every skill player on both sides of the ball, including reigning league MVP Hayden Anderson, a three-star wide receiver/defensive back who currently holds eight Division I offers.

Anderson will lead a receiving core that returns all but 112 of their 2,217 yards last year. The group is also highlighted by first-team all-league returners Gunnar Erickson and Joseph Campbell, Kienan McAlister and Rancho Cotate transfer Ananias Walker, a three-star prospect who also boasts eight Division I offers.

Walker won’t be available until league play, when the mandatory sit-out period for transfers expires. Windsor also has two other impact transfers in linemen Lonzo Arterberry (Cardinal Newman) and TJ Allen (St. Vincent) who will be available come league play.

Campbell, listed at 6-foot-4, 183 pounds, should be another impact player for the Jaguars this year. He made second-team all-league last season in his first year playing high school football and dramatically improved over the offseason.

The Jaguars also return their top running backs in Wyatt Morris and Dom Morris, a junior and senior, respectively, along with senior Max McFerren. Wyatt Morris and McFerren were all-league selections last year.

Leading the offense will be dual-threat senior quarterback Judson Anderson, Hayden’s older brother, who threw for 1,766 yards with a 65% completion percentage, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and ran for 238 yards with five scores.

The big question coming off last year was how Windsor’s line play would fare after losing all five starters. The answer is better than expected for head coach D.J. Sexton and Co.

“It’s actually our deepest group right now,” he said. “We have 15 guys competing for five spots, where last year we had five guys who were the guys we had and there wasn’t really anybody else competing for spots.”

Sexton also feels that Windsor’s defense will be much improved from last year when they gave up nearly 20 points per game, including 30 or more in five games. He’s brought on Marcelo Bautista, a former coach at Rancho Cotate and Montgomery, as defensive coordinator — and a few other assistants to shore things up.

“This year I think we’ll get a lot of stops, whereas last year we were trading a lot of touchdowns in all our big games,” Sexton said. “I think this year we’ll have a great chance to shut people down not just schematically but player-wise as well.”

Looking at the facts – returning every impact skill player back, league MVP and quarterback back, improved depth on the line and a bolstered defense – it’s not hard to see why Windsor is shaping up as the team to beat in Sonoma County this season.

Schedule: Sept. 1 vs. Escalon, Sept. 8 at Campolindo, Sept. 15 vs. Dublin, Sept. 22 vs. Ukiah, Sept. 29 at Eureka, Oct. 6 vs. Santa Rosa*, Oct. 13 at Rancho Cotate*, Oct. 20 vs. Montgomery*, Oct. 27 vs. Analy*, Nov. 3 at Cardinal Newman* (*=league game)

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.