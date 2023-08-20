Prep football preview: With low turnout, younger team, Montgomery eyeing a growing season

Montgomery graduated more than 20 seniors and most of their all-league players from 2022. Here’s a closer look at the Vikings.

Montgomery (NBL-Oak)

Last season: 3-7, 1-4; fifth in NBL-Oak; lost in first round of NCS Division 3 playoffs.

Key losses: OL/DL Waisea Bainibure, WR Joey Bowser, WR Keegan Peterson, OL Israel Ochoa, QB Lucas Foye, WR Owen Faustino, RB/DE Sam Valenti, Sr. (transfer).

Key returners: WR/LB Izeyah Wright, Sr.; QB Bobby McGovern, Sr.; WR/CB Kristopher Adams, Sr.; WR/DB Ay-Dehn Presler, Sr.; RB Quentin Perez, Jr.; OL/DL Joaquin Chavez, Sr.; OL/DL Alfonso Ortega, Sr.; OL/DL Donovan Patterson, Sr.

Outlook:

The Vikings will be rolling out a ton of new faces this fall after graduating more than 20 seniors from last year’s veteran-heavy squad.

Montgomery returns one starter — but a good one at that — and will look to retool with a mix of new varsity players and a handful of upperclassmen who saw some action last fall. Among their losses to graduation are Waisea Bainibure (2022 NBL-Oak Lineman of the Year), Joey Bowser (2022 NBL-Oak Specialist of the Year) and all-league selections Keegan Peterson (WR), Israel Ochoa (OL), Lucas Foye (QB) and Owen Faustino (WR/DB).

“We’re trying to figure it out, move some pieces around and figure out what’s best for the team,” Montgomery head coach Vertis Patton said during the first week of practice. “We may have some guys in new positions, in spots where we need them to be in order for us to be successful.

“We don’t have a huge team this year, so it’s going to be interesting to see how they gel and do this year.”

The lone but big-name returner is senior wide receiver/linebacker Izeyah Wright, a freak athlete who is starting to attract the attention of some Division I programs. Wright, listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, picked up offers from Fresno State, San Jose State and Colorado State this summer. Patton said he’ll undoubtedly be a key component on both sides of the ball.

Senior Bobby McGovern will take over at quarterback. He split reps last year with previous starter Lucas Foye. Seniors Ay-Dehn Pressler and Kris Adams will fill receiver and defensive back vacancies, while junior Quentin Perez and senior Emasi Rabukawaqa, a speedy athlete with a rugby background, will be the Vikings’ primary running backs.

Along with their losses to graduation, the Vikings also lost multipurpose star Sam Valenti, who transferred to Cardinal Newman last winter for baseball.

As far as starters on the line, “Everyone is new,” Patton said.

The senior trio of Alfonso Ortega, Joaquin Chavez and Donovan Patterson each saw game action last year on both sides of the line and will be stepping into larger roles this fall.

Overall, numbers in the varsity program are a bit down. Patton said the roster was around 30 during the first week, down from the mid-40s they had last year.

Schedule: Aug. 25 at Ukiah, Sept. 1 vs. Bethel-Vallejo, Sept. 8 at Napa, Sept. 15 vs. Hayward, Sept. 22 vs. St. Vincent, Oct. 6 vs. Cardinal Newman*, Oct. 13 at Santa Rosa*, Oct. 20 at Windsor*, Oct. 27 vs. Rancho Cotate*, Nov. 3 at Analy* (*=league game)

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.