Prep football preview: ʼCats looking to claw their way to title

New to the Redwood, the Wildcats believe they can open some eyes, and get that league title.

Here’s a look at Ukiah’s squad.

Ukiah

Last season: 3-7, 2-3 NBL-Oak, missed playoffs

Key losses: WR/CB Jayden Burns; QB Ethan Reinhart; OL Baylor Barrett

Key returners: FB/MLB Dante Brown; Sr.; WR/S Hunter Schnitzius; Sr.; RB/CB Ky Parrish; Sr.; OLB Shay Parrish; Jr.; OL/DL Julian Maldonado; Sr.; WR/LB Marcus Fenk; Sr.; QB Johnny Silveira; Sr.

Outlook: Switching over to the Redwood after a two-year stint in the Oak, the Wildcats are looking to take the league by storm.

“With us switching leagues, I really believe we have a shot of winning this league,” head coach Ryan Parrish said. “Obviously that’s our goal. I like where we are at, and I think we’re going to open some eyes this year.”

Ukiah returns a strong senior class led by running back Ky Parrish and wide-receiver Hunter Schnitzius. Both were All-League selections last season in the Oak.

Dante Brown, Marcus Fenk and Julian Maldonado round it out, and that group has been at it together since they were 7 years old.

That bond seems to be trickling down through the ranks, and the coaches have been more than impressed.

“Typically you have teams where they guys aren’t really friends, and that brings tension to practice,” Parrish said. “This team is a close team, and it’s a special group. The culture of this team is night and day from last year.”

One wild card for the Wildcats is senior quarterback Johnny Silveira. Silveira hasn’t played football since breaking his collarbone his freshman year. Now back, he’s won the starting job, and coach Parrish couldn’t be happier.

“We got him to come out this year, he won the starting job and we’re very excited about him,” Parrish said.

Schedule: Aug. 26 at Montgomery, Sept. 2 vs Northgate, Sept. 9 vs Eureka, Sept. 16 at Santa Rosa, Sept. 30 at Casa Grande, Oct. 7 vs Maria Carrillo*, Oct. 14 at Healdsburg*, Oct. 21 vs St. Vincent*, Oct. 28 at Piner*, Bye (* = league game)