Prep football: Previewing the top local NCS playoff openers

The North Coast Section high school football playoffs kick off this weekend. Eight teams from Sonoma County and a handful of others from Napa and Lake counties will embark on their journeys for section titles starting this Friday.

Here’s a look at some of the top first-round games featuring local teams.

Division 2

No. 2 Rancho Cotate (9-1) vs. No. 7 Granada (4-6), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Cougars enter the postseason riding an eight-game winning streak and a wave of confidence after beating Cardinal Newman and Windsor in back-to-back weeks. They’ll face a Granada team that went 2-2 in the ultracompetitive East Bay Valley Athletic League.

The Matadors were on the bubble entering their regular-season finale last week and their 28-10 win over Livermore was enough to get them a playoff berth. They had one of the tougher schedules in the division this fall and will not be an easy out. Four of their six losses were to playoff teams.

Rancho Cotate will be seeking a repeat performance of its 2019 run through the section playoffs that ended with the Cougars as the Division 3 champs. Rancho seems primed for a deep run with an offense putting up over 38 points per game and a defense that has taken big strides over the last few weeks.

CalPreps.com prediction: 42-14, Rancho Cotate

Division 3

No. 1 Windsor (8-1) at No. 8 Northgate (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Jaguars will open the playoffs on the road since the Broncos won the Diablo Athletic League-Valley division outright with a 5-0 record.

Windsor will be looking to bounce back from its first loss of the year last week in a game that decided the North Bay League Oak division title in favor of Rancho Cotate. The Jaguars haven’t had the toughest strength of schedule this season but took care of business in the way a dominant team should. Plus, their fall slate was far more difficult than Northgate’s.

That being said, the Broncos will enter their playoff opener coming off one of their best performances of the year. Junior quarterback John Pelletier passed for 351 yards with three touchdowns and had two more on the ground while two receivers finished with over 100 yards in the air in a 48-21 win over College Park.

The two teams do also share a common opponent from this season in Ukiah. The Broncos beat the Wildcats 41-21 in their season opener, while the Jaguars won their meeting 42-6 two weeks ago.

CalPreps prediction: 42-14, Windsor

No. 7 Montgomery (7-3) at No. 2 Las Lomas (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Vikings will look to pull of a big road upset in their playoff opener.

Just like the Vikings, the Knights also ended their season in a three-way tie for their league title. They defeated Benicia, the No. 3 seed in the NCS Division 3 playoffs, last week to split the Diablo Athletic League-Foothill pennant with Benicia and Campolindo, the No. 4 seed in Division 2.

On the season, Las Lomas is putting up 38 points per game behind what appears to be a pretty balanced offense. In just six games, senior running back Frank Payne has over 800 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns, while junior quarterback Mike Wood has passed for 1,403 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in seven games. Wood passed for 305 yards with a pair of scores against a good Benicia defense last week.

Both the Knights and Vikings also played Rancho Cotate this fall. The Knights fell 38-35 in the season opener while the Vikings lost 37-22 back in September.

CalPreps prediction: 40-21, Las Lomas

Division 4

No. 2 Cardinal Newman (6-3) vs. No. 7 Newark Memorial (5-5), Friday, 7 p.m.

Just like Rancho Cotate, the Cardinals are also looking to repeat their section playoff run from 2019, when they captured the Division 4 championship en route to winning their only state title in school history.

The Cardinals should have a good shot at making it far in the section playoffs. They played by far the toughest schedule in their division and have only gotten better as the season progressed.

Their first test will be a Newark Memorial team that finished third in the Mission Valley Athletic League/West Alameda County Conference Shoreline Division. The team that won the Shoreline Division, Tennyson, went 9-0 on the year and is the No. 3 seed for the Division 4 playoffs.

While nothing is a sure thing, especially in the playoffs, it’d be hard to see the Cardinals not winning this game fairly handily and moving on to potentially face Tennyson in the quarterfinals.

CalPreps prediction: 61-0, Cardinal Newman

