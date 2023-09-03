Prep football: Rancho Cotate falls to Redwood on last-second score; St. Vincent pounds Oakland Tech

Redwood 35, Rancho Cotate 34

The Cougars suffered their first loss of the year in Larkspur on Saturday in a wild last-second comeback by the Giants, who scored a go-ahead touchdown on fourth down at Rancho’s four-yard line with 16 seconds left.

The Giants (2-0) got the ball back at midfield with two minutes left and no timeouts after stopping the Cougars (1-1) on fourth and inches. They got inside Rancho’s 10-yard line with under a minute left on a Hail Mary and then found the end zone a few plays later.

“It was a tough game and we messed it up collectively,” Rancho Cotate head coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “There’s no other way of putting it. We had the game won several different times, I thought, and Redwood kept coming back on us and we made critical errors down the stretch. … We showed our youth today.”

The loss spoiled a huge offensive game for Rancho Cotate senior quarterback Jacob Pruitt, who rushed 12 times for 261 yards and five touchdowns. He had scoring runs of 81, 67, 65, 23 and four yards on the day.

Redwood led 21-14 early in the second half before the Cougars rattled off a 20-0 run, capped by Pruitt’s 81-yard touchdown with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter. The Giants responded on their next drive with a touchdown with three minutes left.

Rancho Cotate hits the road for another tough challenge next week at Sacramento (0-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

St. Vincent 48, Oakland Tech 19

The Mustangs took care of business Saturday, rolling over the Bulldogs for the second straight year to move to 2-0 in the early going.

St. Vincent led 6-0 after one, pushed its lead to 26-0 at halftime and led 34-0 heading into the fourth quarter before Oakland Tech (0-1) showed some life late.

Sophomore quarterback Gabe Casanovas had a big game, passing for 260 yards on 18-of-22 completions with three touchdowns and rushing for 47 more yards. Senior wide receiver Jack Davis had nine catches for 126 yards with a touchdown and ran for 65 yards and two more scores.

Tye Nickens added seven catches for 96 yards with a touchdown, while Rob Rooks had six tackles (three for loss) with a sack and Jack Olyphant had five tackles (two for loss) with a sack. Nico Antoni and Joseph Edwards also each had an interception on defense.

“I’m happy with where we’re at,” St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog said. “We just have to get better each week and respect each opponent and focus on what we can control.”

St. Vincent will host Balboa-San Francisco (0-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Cardinal Newman 27, Vacaville 7

The Cardinals’ defense came to play Friday night as they held Vacaville — ranked No. 10 in its area by the Sacramento Bee — to just over 100 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs outscored their first two opponents 84-6.

Senior running back Zach Homan had another big game (25 carries, 161 yards, rushing touchdown, 56-yard receiving touchdown), sophomore wide receiver Jonah Bertoli added a pair of receiving touchdowns and junior quarterback Jayson Colter passed for 198 yards with three touchdowns as the Cardinals (2-0) leapt out to a 20-0 lead.

Vacaville (2-1) got its lone score on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. Quarterback Brody Fortunati, an Air Force commit, finished with minus-four yards of offense with an interception.

The Cardinals host Vintage (1-1) next Friday.

Montgomery 60, Bethel 12

The Vikings bounced back in a big way from their season-opening loss at Ukiah with a 48-point beatdown of visiting Bethel in Santa Rosa on Friday night.

Senior quarterback Bobby McGovern completed 13-of-16 passes for 269 yards with five touchdowns, four of which went to senior receiver Ay-dehn Pressler, who caught seven passes for 174 yards. Pressler also returned a punt for a touchdown, as did Khili Hubbart, who finished with 44 receiving yards.

Senior receiver Izeyah Wright added 64 receiving yards on six catches with a touchdown and junior running back Quentin Perez had a receiving and a rushing touchdown.

On defense, Kris Adams had two interceptions and Ian Tucker had six tackles, four solo, and three quarterback hurries.

The Vikings (1-1) play at Napa (2-0) next week.

Dublin 49, Ukiah 14

Second-half turnovers doomed the Wildcats on Friday, as the host Gaels recorded three pick-sixes to turn a 14-7 halftime lead into a runaway victory.

Dublin (2-0) had a fourth pick-six that was wiped away due to a penalty.

“Tough to bounce back from that,” Ukiah head coach Paul Cronin said. “Our kids played hard, but we just didn’t really execute super well in the second half. Gotta get better there.”

A bright spot for Ukiah (1-1) was junior wide receiver Omaurie Phillips-Porter, who had nine catches for 135 yards with two touchdowns. Senior receiver Tony Zacarias added seven catches for 55 yards.

The Wildcats were also without Shay Parrish and Zach Martinez, two of their better two-way players, after their ejections for fighting in Ukiah’s season opener last week against Montgomery. Ejections for fighting carry a three-game suspension.

Ukiah will look to bounce back next week as host to Casa Grande (1-1).

