No Jacob Pruitt or Tupotu Hale? No problem for Rancho Cotate.

Behind a historic performance from senior running back Geovanny Ortiz, the Cougars’ rushing attack didn’t miss a beat without its two top offensive stars as they took care of Analy 31-13 on Friday night in Sebastopol in their North Bay League Oak division opener.

Ortiz found the end zone four times and ran for 293 yards, a single-game school record, breaking the previous mark of 278 set by Jalon Loque in 2012. Ortiz did equal parts damage in both halves, running for 150 yards and two scores in the first and 143 yards with two more scores in the second half.

.@_GeovannyOrtiz_ with his 3rd TD of the night, idk how he escaped with this one but it’s good for a 25-yard score.



His final score, a 16-yard scamper, was the finishing blow in a fourth quarter that was all Cougars (4-2, 1-0).

“Feels so good,” Ortiz said about his record-setting night. “Words can’t explain how happy I am. It’s a great feeling.”

“He’s just a special human,” added Rancho Cotate head coach Gehrig Hotaling, “and if we were selling Rancho jerseys, I’d buy No. 5.”

Ortiz’s performance more than made up for the absences of Pruitt and Hale, who missed Friday’s game with injuries. Pruitt reaggravated a sprained ankle last week against Pleasant Valley and Hale suffered a shoulder injury. Pruitt may be back next week, but Hale may miss extended time.

With that in mind, especially looking ahead on the Cougars’ schedule, Friday’s win was a much-needed result. They head into the teeth of league play, next week as host to Windsor with Cardinal Newman to follow.

“It was a battle the first half and then our physicality I think took over and Ortiz and our offensive line had a magical night,” Hotaling said. “Nothing else to say. We’ll enjoy this one and then it’s on to a very tough opponent.”

The Tigers (4-2, 0-1) held tough until a late flurry from the Cougars in the fourth. After trailing 14-0 early in the second quarter, their offense started to click. A 20-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jake Lewis to Vinnie Simoncini got them on the board with about five minutes till half.

They even got a break heading into the locker room for halftime as an offensive pass-interference call on Rancho Cotate wiped away a 49-yard touchdown just seconds before the buzzer, sending both teams into the half in a tight 14-7 contest.

On the other side, both teams found the end zone on their first possessions of the second half. Ortiz broke a few tackles en route to a 25-yard score before the Tigers answered back quickly with an eight-play, 70-yard scoring drive that took a little over two minutes and ended with a short run from Ben Stewart, who had a team-high 51 rushing yards on 18 carries.

That score made it 21-13, which is where things stood heading into the fourth.

Anyone’s game at that point, the Cougars changed that with a few quick and decisive plays.

Their opening drive of the fourth quarter ate almost six minutes off the clock and eventually stalled, but senior kicker Cesar Arango Elorza split the uprights for a crucial 29-yard field goal that made it a two-score game. Then, the Cougars delivered the one-two knockout punch.

The first blow was a fourth-down sack from senior lineman Xavier Uli, listed 6-5, 280, that gave the Cougars the ball back at Analy’s 16 with five minutes left. The second blow came on the very next play, Ortiz’s 16-yard score to make it 31-13 and effectively slam the door on any Analy comeback attempt.

The Tigers’ offense had rolled pretty well in the middle quarters but managed just 11 total yards of offense on nine plays in the fourth and took two quarterback sacks.

“We’re just built for the moment over here,” Uli said. “We just love it more in the fourth. When the moment calls, we’ll be there.”

“Just too many mistakes,” Analy head coach Dan Bourdon said. “It’s the little things that kind of kill drives and then it kind of snowballs.”

Outside of the fourth, Lewis was effective all night and finished with 210 yards through the air on 17-of-29 passing. Simoncini hauled in seven catches for 79 yards with a score and senior Quinn Roan added five catches for 74 yards.

Defensively, Rancho Cotate junior lineman Levi Sage recorded a pair of sacks, junior Mason Magallon added one in the fourth and Analy’s Hudson Kensic also had a second-half sack.

Analy hits the road next week for a challenging matchup at Cardinal Newman (6-0, 1-0), while Rancho Cotate begins its league gauntlet next week with the Jaguars (4-1-1, 1-0).

As for Pruitt and Hale, Hotaling said, “We’ll see next week how they’re feeling. We just got to find a way to get the next one done. It’ll be fun, on our homecoming.”

