Prep football: Rancho Cotate outlasts Windsor 28-27 to win North Bay League Oak title

The 2021 North Bay League Oak Division title was ultimately decided by a fingertip.

Rancho Cotate senior linebacker/running back Ryan Kane was the hero on Friday night, blocking what would have been a game-tying extra point with two minutes left in the fourth quarter to seal a thrilling come-from-behind 28-27 win over Windsor in the final game of the regular season - and handing the Jaguars their first loss of the year and clinching the Cougars’ first league title since 2014.

Windsor, which entered at 8-0 with an average margin of victory of 35 points, led 21-7 in the second quarter but had to put together a rally of its own as Rancho Cotate (9-1, 5-0) scored 21 unanswered points to surge into the lead heading into the fourth quarter. The game looked destined for overtime when Jaguars quarterback Chase Vehmeyer scampered into the end zone from 28 yards out to make it 28-27 with the PAT looming.

But Cougars senior linebacker Gino Mencarini went to Kane before the kick and told him, “Follow me.”

“Right when he went, the hole was huge,” Kane said. “I just dove. I barely got it, just my fingertips.”

The ball bounced harmlessly out of the end zone, sending the Cougars on the sideline and the packed home crowd at Rancho Cotate into a frenzy. The hosts then recovered the ensuing onside kick, got a first down and kneeled out the clock.

“It truly feels amazing,” said Rancho Cotate junior quarterback Liam Keaney, who finished 13-of-24 passing for 154 yards with 89 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. “I feel blessed to able to put a pennant up. We, as a team, I’m just really proud of us.”

Six other times this season the Cougars have had to rally for wins. Windsor (8-1, 3-1), on the other hand, breezed through opponents on its way to an undefeated record entering Friday. Rancho’s goal entering the game was just to keep it close and see if it could pull it out late, like it had time and time again this fall.

“We’ve been here before,” Keaney said. “We knew it was going to be a battle coming in. We just had to know deep down that we were going to pull it out and we did it with that amazing blocked kick.”

There were times late, though, when their resolve looked in doubt.

After trailing 21-13 at the half, the Cougars took the lead at 28-21 on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Keaney to junior wide receiver Sailasa Vadrawale, who had seven catches for 88 yards with a touchdown and an interception on defense, late in the third quarter. The Cougars’ defense had stymied the Jaguars throughout the third. They only had two possessions in the frame and one had ended on an interception by Vehmeyer.

But Windsor opened the fourth with a huge play, a Hayden Anderson interception of Keaney that he returned 64 yards to the Cougars’ 21. The Jaguars appeared to score two plays later on a one-yard keeper from Vehmeyer, but the play was reversed due to a penalty. That gave the Cougars some breathing room and they took advantage, stopping the Jaguars at the one-yard line on fourth and goal four plays later.

Even then, there was still 8:45 on the clock and Windsor would get one more chance. The Jaguars got the ball back with 4:20 left and needed only six plays to go 62 yards, finding the end zone on Vehmeyer’s 28-yard run. Then, Kane found the space he needed, slipped past the line and dove with his arms outstretched. The rest is history.

“I’m speechless, honestly,” said Kane, who had 77 rushing yards on 16 carries and a 24-yard touchdown reception. “We lost to them in the spring after we were up by a lot. This was kind of personal. It was a good win, I don’t know what to say.”

Vehmeyer finished with 138 rushing yards and had two rushing touchdowns but was picked off twice, a season high. As a team, the Jaguars amassed over 400 yards of offense but turned the ball over three times.

Both the Cougars and Jaguars will be moving on to the North Coast Section playoffs next week and will likely be high seeds in their respective divisions.