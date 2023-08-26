Prep football: Rancho Cotate rumbles past Petaluma in Game of the Week

The return of high school football in Sonoma County did not disappoint.

Playing at Santa Rosa Junior College’s Bailey Field on Friday night, Rancho Cotate broke it open down the stretch to beat Petaluma 37-15 in the season opener.

It was a game where both teams showed some first-game jitters in the form of penalties and turnovers.

“We have a lot of new varsity players; it was their first-ever varsity game,” Rancho Cotate head coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “It took a couple of series for them to get their feet wet. We ended up getting going and it was nice, but there’s certainly some stuff we would have liked to have back. Besides that, I think the sky’s the limit for this team if we just knuckle down.”

After penalties all but killed Rancho’s opening drive, Petaluma scored on a Chase Miller touchdown run of 51 yards. After Rancho cut the deficit with a field goal, Petaluma fumbled and Rancho got the ball back. That would be the first of three first-half Trojan fumbles, two of which were recovered by the Cougars.

The Cougars — the No. 3 team in The Press Democrat’s initial prep football rankings — capitalized on those recoveries, scoring 14 points. They could have had more, but Rancho quarterback Jacob Pruitt gave the ball back with an interception, the only turnover for the Cougars.

And Rancho takes the lead! @TupotuH breaks free for a 30-yard TD run. PAT misses. Petaluma 7, Rancho 9 1:21 Q1 #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/Lc1Tcj0Ntv — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) August 26, 2023

In the biggest series of the game, Petaluma got the ball to start the second half down a score, 15-23. The Trojans ended up stalling on the drive and turning it over on downs. Pruitt made them pay two plays later, hitting Giovanni Martinez in stride for a 54-yard touchdown. From there, it was all Rancho.

“We just ran out of steam,” Petaluma head coach Rick Krist said. “We had 300 yards of offense, over 200 yards rushing, and we fought. We had two costly turnovers and a couple of fumbles; we kind of killed ourselves in many ways. We got inside the 25-yard line three times and didn’t score. We’ve got to get better, get healthy, and get some guys back ... we just have to find our identity.”

Time to take a look at a few takeaways.

All Hale Potu

With all the talent that Rancho had last year, Tupotu Hale flew under the radar as the Cougars’ lead back.

But now, Hale was thrust into the spotlight at Bailey Field, and he did not disappoint.

Hale rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns of 13, 30 and 70 yards. The 180-yard total is a career high for Hale, who’s previous best was 128 yards against Windsor last year.

“He dominated,” Hotaling said of Hale. “The guys we expected to play really well did, and we know what they can do.”

@TupotuH had 180 yards rushing with three TDs. Not a bad performance the kick the season off with #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/L3Zr1lypQ7 — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) August 26, 2023

And it’s only the first game of the season. With Pruitt and Hale in the backfield, get the popcorn ready.

Miller time

With the departure of all-league running back Silas Pologeorgis to graduation, many wondered who would step up for Petaluma.

Well, Chase Miller certainly answered that question.

Miller, who was somewhat overshadowed by Pologeorgis last season, shined in his first game as the full-fledged starter. He kicked things off with a rampant run that saw him break a couple of tackles and race up the left sideline.

And there’s the first score of 2023!! @Chase_Miller21_ breaks a couple of tackles and takes it all the way to the house! Petaluma 7, Rancho 0 7:35 Q1 #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/0esREXUovv — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) August 26, 2023

“Chase is a special running back,” Krist said. “He was a big part of our offense last year, and he’s going to do great things this year.”

He then showed his versatility, with Krist using him on screens, in the flat as well as straight up the gut.

For JJ

Perhaps the best story of the game was not a play, but a tribute.

Each of the Trojans’ patented purple helmets featured a simple patch that read “JJ.”

Those, of course, are the initials of the late Johnie “JJ” Jackson, the longtime sports editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier and someone who was beloved through the Petaluma community.

Jackson died Aug. 18 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, four days after suffering a heart attack in his Rohnert Park home. He was 77.

Amazing story here. Petaluma players are wearing a JJ patch on their helmets. Longtime @PetalumaArgus sports editor Johnnie “JJ” Jackson unexpectedly passed away recently. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/2C8CKAuwpp — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) August 26, 2023

