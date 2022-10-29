Prep football: Rancho Cotate tops Montgomery, stays alive in NBL-Oak race

The Cougars (7-2, 3-1) were in a tight game with the underdog Vikings (3-5, 1-3) in the first half but pulled away in the second half for a 34-14 win in Friday’s NBL-Oak game.

In the second half, Rancho Cotate’s defense tightened, and they scored 14 unanswered points to turn a 20-14 halftime score into a 34-14 win.

“We made some halftime adjustments on defense and Montgomery didn’t score a point after that,” Rancho Cotate coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “Overall on defense, we need to develop more of a pass rush.”

Two of Rancho’s extra-point attempts were blocked by the Vikings.

“We need to fix some things on special teams for sure,” Hotaling said.

Cougars quarterback Jacob Pruitt had 18 rushes for 179 yards with scores on designed runs of 18, 3 and 45 yards. He also was 10-of-22 passing for 162 yards and one touchdown — a 35-yard pass to receiver Dylan Gagnon.

The big play on defense for the Cougars was a 34-yard pick-six by safety Abel Calvillo in the fourth quarter to give Rancho Cotate a 27-14 lead.

“That sealed the game,” Hotaling said. “It was a big momentum shift.”

Calvillo, Charlie Carrancho and Sai Vadrawale all led the Cougars’ defense with seven tackles apiece.

Both of Montgomery’s touchdowns came on passes from quarterback Lucas Foye.

Ranch Cotate plays Santa Rosa next week and has to pull for a Cardinal Newman upset over Windsor for the Cougars to share in the NBL-Oak title. If there is a three-way tie between Windsor, Cardinal Newman and Rancho Cotate at the end of the season, the Cougars would be the designated North Coast Section league champion due to a preseason tiebreaker.

“For the first time ever since I was a player for Rancho in ’98, I am rooting for Cardinal Newman,” Hotaling said. “We do not control our own destiny. It’s not a great feeling, but we put ourselves in that situation.”