Prep football: Rancho Cotate two-way star Sai Vadrawale commits to Cal

Rancho Cotate two-way football star Sailasa “Sai” Vadrawale will be sticking close to home for college.

The rising senior announced his commitment to Cal on social media this week.

The three-star wide receiver/defensive back, listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, had offers from 10 NCAA Division I programs including Washington, UNLV, San Jose State and Nevada. He said he chose Cal because of the fit and the close proximity to family. Before moving to Sonoma County in fifth grade, Vadrawale spent his earlier life growing up in the South Bay.

“I felt like with the education Cal has and the coaches they have and are trying to get and what they’re doing with their defensive scheme, I feel like this is a great fit for me as well,” Vadrawale said on Wednesday.

Vadrawale took his official visit to the Berkeley campus last weekend and said he formally committed to head Justin Wilcox on Friday. He later realized it was one year to the day since his grandfather’s death.

“It’s crazy how God works, but just sitting right there and being able to commit on the day of his passing was a big thing for me,” he said. “That’s probably when it sank in the most.”

Despite missing three league games due to injury last fall, Vadrawale still managed to put up some of the best numbers in the county as he helped lead Rancho Cotate to a North Bay League-Oak title and a 10-2 overall record.

In eight games, Vadrawale had a league-best 61 receptions for 941 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He was also tied for the league lead in interceptions with four, had five tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and 139 rushing yards on 18 attempts with three touchdowns.

For his efforts, he was named Co-Player of the Year in the NBL-Oak, sharing honors with Cardinal Newman junior Santino Acevedo.

Vadrawale is the first Rancho Cotate football player to commit straight to an NCAA Division I program since Chris Taylor-Yamanoha, who committed to Louisville in 2016.

