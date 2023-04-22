One of the top football recruits in the North Bay will be suiting up for a different school next season.

Ananias Walker, a junior three-star prospect with eight NCAA Division I scholarship offers, has left Rancho Cotate after three years and enrolled at Windsor High School, coaches from both teams confirmed Saturday.

“It’s a tough loss for us and I wish him the best,” Rancho Cotate head coach Gehrig Hotaling said.

Windsor head coach DJ Sexton said Walker officially enrolled at the school Thursday and will begin classes next week. Neither coach gave a reason for the transfer.

Walker, a defensive back/wide receiver listed at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, is one of the most highly recruited high school players in the North Bay. He currently has offers from Oregon, Washington, Miami, Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State, Colorado State and Cal.

Walker was a two-way star during his two varsity seasons with the Cougars. Over his sophomore and junior years, he had 58 receptions for 928 yards with 10 touchdowns as on offense and three interceptions with 72 total tackles on defense in 24 games, earning him consecutive First-Team defensive back honors in the North Bay League-Oak.

At Windsor, Walker will play alongside highly recruited sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Hayden Anderson, the reigning NBL-Oak MVP who boasts offers from UNLV, Utah, Washington and Cal.

Windsor went 10-3 overall last year, won the NBL-Oak title and finished as runner-up in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs.

