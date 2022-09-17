Prep football: Rancho Cotate’s furious comeback bid just short

The visiting Cougars (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night by one point in a nonleague contest after missing an extra point with four minutes to play on a controversial officials’ call.

Cougars quarterback Liam Keaney (15-of-24, 274 yards, four touchdowns) connected with go-to receiver Sai Vadrawale on an 18-yard touchdown in double coverage to bring the score to 30-29 in favor of Vanden (5-0) of Fairfield.

“Keaney was breathtaking tonight, quite honestly,” Rancho Cotate coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “That’s as good a defense as we will see all year and Liam threw for four touchdowns.”

Cougars kicker Abel Calvillo kicked the extra point high and what appeared to be over the right goalpost, according to Hotaling. One referee signaled good and the other signaled it missed. After a referee huddle, the extra point was ruled no good.

Rancho Cotate still had four minutes to play but the Cougars’ defense could not stop the last drive by the Vikings, who ran out the clock to win 30-29.

“Vanden is a state championship team, and we were with them the whole way. We just made a few too many mistakes,” Hotaling said. “We didn’t play our best game tonight. We just shot ourselves in the foot a few times.”

Ananias Walker had an 18-yard touchdown catch and Dylan Gagnon had a 29-yard scoring grab for Rancho Cotate.

“We battled. If we clean up our missed tackles, we will be fine,” Hotaling said. “We will learn from this loss. This will be a healthy, growing experience for us.”