Prep football rankings: Cardinal Newman takes over at No. 1

It took three weeks, but we have the first huge change in The Press Democrat’s top five prep football teams.

Cardinal Newman is taking over at No. 1.

The Cardinals continued their hot start to the year with a gutsy win over Vintage, a Division 1 program, to move to 3-0 in the early going.

Windsor, meanwhile, heads into Week 3 still looking for its first win. While they’ve had the toughest schedule in the area so far, it was not the start the Jaguars wanted this fall.

1. Cardinal Newman (3-0)

Last week: No. 2, beat Vintage 30-27

Next up: at De Anza (0-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

2. Windsor (0-1-1)

Last week: No. 1, tied with Campolindo 14-14

Next up: vs. Dublin (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

3. Rancho Cotate (2-1)

Last week: No. 3, beat Sacramento 48-34

Next up: vs. Freedom-Oakley (0-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

4. St. Vincent (3-0)

Last week: No. 4, beat Balboa-San Francisco 30-7

Next up: Bye, at Montgomery (1-2), Sept. 22

Last week: No. 5, beat Ukiah 35-12

Next up: vs. Balboa-San Francisco (0-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

On the bubble:

Petaluma (2-1)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Analy 34-14

Next up: vs. Maria Carrillo (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Analy (2-1)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to Petaluma 34-14

Next up: Bye, vs. Elite-Vallejo (2-2), Sept. 22

Ukiah (1-2)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to No. 5 Casa Grande 35-12

Next up: vs. Santa Rosa (1-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Maria Carrillo (1-1)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to Benicia 22-19

Next up: at Petaluma (2-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Piner (2-1)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to San Rafael 7-0

Next up: Bye, at Eureka (0-3), Sept. 22

We also didn’t plan for a tie.

Some might say it’s wrong to punish Windsor for a tie, especially when it wasn’t their choice, but the Jaguars had ample opportunities to win Friday night and couldn’t pull it out.

It was a similar story in the Escalon game, leading 25-14 in the third quarter against a run-heavy team, but some late miscues held Windsor back. Escalon also lost to California-San Ramon last week, which takes some luster out of that close loss for the Jaguars.

Above all else, Cardinal Newman deserves to be rewarded for starting 3-0. The win over Casa Grande is looking better this week after the Gauchos beat up Ukiah, the Vacaville win was probably the best win by a local team so far this season, and hanging on for a victory over a Division 1 team in Vintage certainly helps their case.

Newman has passed every test so far.

Rancho Cotate regained its footing at No. 3 with a two-score win over Sacramento last week but still remains a pretty distant third to Cardinal Newman and Windsor. The Cougars’ offense is starting to click, but their defense is young and has struggled to keep teams out of the end zone late in their last two games. They should get better in both regards as the season goes on.

With Rancho Cotate’s win, St. Vincent will stay put at No. 4. The Mustangs have dominated teams in their 3-0 start (plus-90 scoring differential) but got banged up the last two weeks. They’ll heal up this week on their bye before a road matchup at Montgomery on Sept. 22.

Casa Grande tightens its grip at No. 5 with a convincing victory over Ukiah, which was ranked No. 5 two weeks ago. Outside of Petaluma, which is the next team in, it was a tough week for teams on the bubble.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.