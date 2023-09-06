Prep football rankings: Despite crazy week, top 5 remains mostly unchanged

Week 2 of the high school football season presented the first chance for a major shake-up in The Press Democrat’s top rankings, as three of last week’s top five teams all fell.

Top-ranked Windsor battled but came up short against Sac-Joaquin Section powerhouse Escalon, Rancho Cotate lost a last-second heartbreaker to Redwood in a big North Bay upset and Ukiah got blown out on the road against Dublin to drop out of the top five.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Newman and St. Vincent reinforced their standings in our rankings with very solid wins.

So what changed in our third rankings of the year?

Surprisingly, not much.

1. Windsor (0-1)

Last week: No. 1, lost to Escalon 42-39

Next up: at Campolindo (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

2. Cardinal Newman (2-0)

Last week: No. 2, beat Vacaville 27-7

Next up: vs. Vintage (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

3. Rancho Cotate (1-1)

Last week: No. 3, lost to Redwood 35-34

Next up: at Sacramento (0-3), Saturday, 2 p.m.

4. St. Vincent (2-0)

Last week: No. 4, beat Oakland Tech 48-19

Next up: vs. Balboa-San Francisco (0-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

5. Casa Grande (1-1)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Berkeley 42-6

Next up: at Ukiah (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

On the bubble:

Analy (2-0)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Lincoln-San Francisco 26-7

Next up: at Petaluma (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Ukiah (1-1)

Last week: No. 5, lost to Dublin 49-14

Next up: vs. No. 5 Casa Grande (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Petaluma (1-1)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Santa Rosa 35-14

Next up: vs. Analy (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Maria Carrillo (1-0)

Last week: Not ranked, bye

Next up: at Benicia (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Piner (2-0)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Cloverdale 36-17

Next up: vs. San Rafael (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Despite losing, Windsor is still No. 1. A three-point loss to a reigning state champ shouldn’t hurt the Jaguars, especially since they had the game in hand but lost it late.

Windsor lost to Escalon by two touchdowns last year, so last week’s result was a marked improvement. Plus, Escalon appears headed for another deep postseason run this season.

A narrow loss against a very strong opponent won’t hurt the Jaguars this week.

That being said, Cardinal Newman is hot on Windsor’s heels.

The Cardinals’ 27-7 thrashing of Vacaville was an eye opener across Northern California. The Cardinals have proven in their first two games that they’re a very good team this year and should be favored in all their games going forward up until their meeting with Windsor at the end of the year.

This will be a very interesting week as it relates to the top spot. Windsor’s opening two games (Escalon and Campolindo) are by far the most difficult of any team in the area, so even if the Jaguars start 0-2 it’ll be tough to drop them from the top spot. Teams shouldn’t be punished for playing tough competition.

But if Newman starts 3-0 with wins over quality teams in Casa Grande, Vacaville and Vintage, they’d have a pretty compelling case for No. 1, at least at this point in the season.

We’ll see how this weekend shakes out.

The other tough call this week was Rancho Cotate at No. 3. Since we started these rankings last year, the Cougars haven’t dropped out of the top three — but that standing came into question with their loss to Redwood last weekend, a team they beat by 28 last year. That certainly hurts, but in a head-to-head matchup, it’d be hard to pick St. Vincent over Rancho — at least right now.

That’s been the unanswered question the last few years, whether or not St. Vincent can hang with Sonoma County’s top dogs. Unfortunately, we won’t get an answer again this year since their paths will never cross, but it’s a testament to St. Vincent, a school with just over 200 students, that we’re even asking that question.

For now, Rancho Cotate stays at No. 3, but another loss this week — with a St. Vincent win- may force us to reconsider that.

Casa Grande is back in the top five after a strong bounce-back win over Berkeley. The Gauchos were also aided by Cardinal Newman’s win over Vacaville. They’ll have a good test this week at Ukiah, a game that should tell us a lot about both programs.

The same can be said of the Analy and Petaluma matchup this week. The Tigers and Trojans are both on the bubble after a solid first two games. They’ve had some epic battles in recent years, including last season’s 50-49 barnburner win for Analy, and this season’s matchup could be just as entertaining.

